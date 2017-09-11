Lions punter Kasey Redfern will miss season after tearing ACL and MCL
Redfern suffered his knee injury while trying to run for a first down after a bobbled snap
The Lions just lost their second punter of the year. Kasey Redfern tried to scramble out of the end zone against the Cardinals after a bobbled snap on Sunday. He took a hard hit on his way, came up short of the first down, and blew out his knee on the play. The Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported that the full extent of the injury was a torn ACL, a torn MCL and a partially torn patellar tendon.
Starting punter Sam Martin started the season on the Non-Football Injury list, and it's unclear when he's expected to return. Kicker Matt Prater took over emergency punting duties for the Lions, and did well, but he already carries a good deal of responsibility on the team and they won't want him on the field for every special teams play. The Lions will need to find a short-term replacement to fill in for punts.
Special teams was an all-around a mess for the Lions in an otherwise impressive win. In addition to the bobbled snap, backup holder Jake Rudock botched a snap that cost the Lions another three points (Redfern is also the Lions' normal holder). They'll have to sort it out before next week, as they'll face off against the New York Giants in New York, where they won't have indoor conditions.
-
Wrist surgery possible for David Johnson
It's not clear how long he'll be out, but he will likely be forced to miss some time
-
Jurrell Casey says Lynch hurt his pride
It takes a big man like Casey, a 305-pound D-tackle, to admit Beast Mode got the better of...
-
Cousins: Protection could've been better
Cousins also blamed himself for the loss to the Eagles
-
Prisco's Musings: Brady can't cure Pats
Also, Kirk Cousins has to be better, Marvin Lewis is on notice and the Colts can't start Scott...
-
The Falcons might open their roof Sunday
The roof might actually be open at Atlanta's brand-new Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday
-
Broncos vs Chargers odds and expert pick
Mike 'Top Dog' Tierney went 22-9 in NFL Over-Under picks last season and has a strong play...
Add a Comment