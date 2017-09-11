Lions punter Kasey Redfern will miss season after tearing ACL and MCL

The Lions just lost their second punter of the year. Kasey Redfern tried to scramble out of the end zone against the Cardinals after a bobbled snap on Sunday. He took a hard hit on his way, came up short of the first down, and blew out his knee on the play. The Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported that the full extent of the injury was a torn ACL, a torn MCL and a partially torn patellar tendon.

Starting punter Sam Martin started the season on the Non-Football Injury list, and it's unclear when he's expected to return. Kicker Matt Prater took over emergency punting duties for the Lions, and did well, but he already carries a good deal of responsibility on the team and they won't want him on the field for every special teams play. The Lions will need to find a short-term replacement to fill in for punts.

Special teams was an all-around a mess for the Lions in an otherwise impressive win. In addition to the bobbled snap, backup holder Jake Rudock botched a snap that cost the Lions another three points (Redfern is also the Lions' normal holder). They'll have to sort it out before next week, as they'll face off against the New York Giants in New York, where they won't have indoor conditions.