There's trades that worked out well for both sides, then there's the Jared Goff-Matthew Stafford trade.

Following Detroit's win on Sunday night it's safe to say both teams are extremely happy with the deal. The Rams won a Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The Lions went from three wins in 2021 to 12 in 2023, and have now snapped the longest playoff losing streak in NFL history (nine straight losses).

The Lions also netted a haul from the trade that eventually led to these players: Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, Jameson Williams, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Josh Paschal, Brodric Martin.

When you consider it all, this has to be the most mutually beneficial trade in NFL history:

The trade involved former No. 1 overall picks who were franchise QBs

Both have won playoff starts for new team

The Lions also got Gibbs and LaPorta from the deal

Both QBs have put up practically identical numbers in the regular season since the deal

Since 2021 Trade Jared Goff Matthew Stafford Wins 24 24 Comp pct 66% 66% Pass TD 78 75 Turnovers 41 41 Passer rating 96.5 96.8

Here's a look at other notable trades that worked out well for both sides in NFL history.

The Vikings traded Stefon Diggs to the Bills in 2020 for a package including a 2020 first-round pick, which the Vikings used on Justin Jefferson. Since, Jefferson (5,899) and Diggs (5,372) both rank top-four in the NFL in receiving yards. Plus, Jefferson has the most receiving yards through four seasons in NFL history. Diggs' presence on the Bills also helped launch Josh Allen into superstardom. An argument can be made that the Vikings should have kept Diggs AND drafted Jefferson but it's tough to say how things would have played out if Diggs never left.

2016: Jared Goff-Derrick Henry draft trade

The Titans got Derrick Henry in the second round of 2016 with one of the six picks they received for giving up the No. 1 overall pick used to draft Jared Goff. Goff helped lead the Rams to the Super Bowl in his third season while Henry returned the Titans to relevance while winning consecutive rushing titles in 2019 and 2020. Even after Goff struggled and was traded to Detroit, that deal brought in Matthew Stafford and a Super Bowl.

2008: Vikings trade Chiefs four picks for Jared Allen

The Vikings traded four picks for Jared Allen in 2008. Two of those picks resulted in Branden Albert and Jamaal Charles for the Chiefs. Allen had 85.5 sacks in six seasons in Minnesota, including 22.0 in 2011. Jamaal Charles was one of the best big-play threats in the NFL for a decade, totaling 9,717 scrimmage yards and 63 touchdowns in his Chiefs career. Albert made a Pro Bowl in six seasons as the Chiefs' left tackle

The Giants and Chargers essentially swapped Eli Manning and Philip Rivers on draft night in 2004. Manning became a two-time Super Bowl MVP and both currently sit in the top 10 of the all-time passing touchdowns and passing yards leaderboards

2001: Michael Vick-LaDainian Tomlinson deal

The Falcons traded up for the No. 1 overall pick the day before the 2001 NFL Draft, which they used to take Michael Vick. The Chargers used the fifth-overall pick from that deal on Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson, while also taking Drew Brees (separate from Vick trade) the next round.

1999: Marshall Faulk to the Rams

The Colts traded Marshall Faulk to the Rams in the 1999 offseason in what sparked two Hall of Fame running back careers. Faulk won an MVP and Super Bowl with the 'Greatest Show on Turf' while the move spurred Indianapolis to draft Edgerrin James fourth overall in 1999. While the pick used to take Edge wasn't directly from the Faulk deal, the trade certainly helped shape the two most dominant offenses in the league at the time. It also helped propel the Hall of Fame careers of Kurt Warner and Peyton Manning.

1993: Joe Montana to the Chiefs

Joe Montana asked for a trade to the Chiefs after an elbow injury and subsequent quarterback controversy with Steve Young. Montana led Kansas City to its first AFC title game in 24 years and the deal sparked Steve Young's Hall of Fame career and another title for San Francisco.

1987: Eric Dickerson three-way trade

Eric Dickerson was traded from the Rams to the Colts after rushing for at least 1,800 yards in three of his four seasons. The Bills also got involved, sending a player and picks to the Rams for the rights to linebacker Cornelius Bennett. Dickerson helped lead Indianapolis to the postseason in 1987 and won a rushing title in 1988, while Bennett was a force during the Bills' four straight Super Bowl trips.

1978: Oilers trade up for Earl Campbell

The Buccaneers gave up the first pick in the 1978 draft after winning just two games in their first two seasons of existence. The Oilers used that pick on future Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell while the Buccaneers got a haul that included quarterback Doug Williams. Campbell won three straight rushing titles to start his career while leading the "Earlers" to back-to-back conference championship games. Williams led Tampa Bay to a turnaround that included a conference championship game and playoff appearances in three of his first four years.