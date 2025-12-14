Arguably the best matchup on Sunday's Week 15 NFL slate comes in the late afternoon window when the Detroit Lions head out west to face the Los Angeles Rams, bringing Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford face to face with their old franchises. The trade famously gave Stafford and the Rams a Super Bowl win in 2021, but helped Detroit build a contender as well.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Lions have won the last two games in this series, but the Rams are 6-point favorites in the latest Lions vs. Rams odds from DraftKings. The over/under for total points scored is 54.5. The Rams are -250 money line favorites (risk $250 to win $100), while the Lions are +205 underdogs. Before making any Rams vs. Lions picks of your own, make sure to look at the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Where to watch Lions vs. Rams on Sunday

When: Sunday, Dec. 14

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Lions vs. Rams betting preview

Odds: Rams -6, over/under 54.5

The Lions are 7-6 ATS on the season but have a 1-3 ATS mark as underdogs. The Rams are 9-4 ATS on the year and 9-3 ATS as favorites. Detroit is 8-5 to the Over while Los Angeles is 6-7.

Lions vs. Rams SGP

Lions +6

Under 54.5

Kyren Williams anytime touchdown scorer

Bet it at DraftKings:

Model's Lions vs. Rams score prediction, picks

Backing Detroit is the way to go, according to the model. The Lions cover the 6-point spread in 58% of simulations, good for an "A" grade. Detroit wins in 46% of simulations to offer value as a plus-money underdog and the Under (55) hits in 59% of simulations.

Lions vs. Rams score prediction: Rams 27, Lions 25

