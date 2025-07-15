The Detroit Lions are hungry to make another run at the Super Bowl in 2025. During a recent appearance at a youth camp, Lions star running back Jahmyr Gibbs revealed that the Lions split him out in the passing game "way more" under new offensive coordinator John Morton.

"I gotta learn the formations for being split out," Gibbs said, per WXTY-TV Detroit. "I'm being split out like way more than I was the past two years. That's good. That's going to be fun. I've been waiting on that."

Gibbs proved to be a threat in the passing attack over the first two seasons of his NFL career. The Lions running back registered 104 receptions for 833 yards and five touchdowns over his first two years, including tallying 52 catches apiece in each season. The former first-round pick hauled in 52 of his 63 targets for 517 yards and four touchdowns through the air throughout the 2024 season.

According to NFL.com's Kevin Patra, Gibbs lined up in the slot for 32 snaps last season, while being outside for 38 snaps. In total, Gibbs logged 568 of his 638 snaps in the backfield.

The Lions certainly could look a tad different with Morton running the offense after former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson took the Chicago Bears coaching job in the offseason. Gibbs has showcased his ability to be an electric player whenever he has the ball in his hands in his brief career.

While Gibbs will likely see an uptick in passing game work, the Lions also won't be forced to run him into the ground with veteran David Montgomery also in the backfield. The one-two punch of Gibbs and Montgomery have been a true combination of thunder and lightning and have combined to score 28 touchdowns in 2024.