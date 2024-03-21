Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton is wanted in Florida for alleged domestic battery by strangulation, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday. And police have been unable to locate him for weeks, per ESPN.

Sutton, 29, has not yet returned inquiries from Hillsborough County police despite multiple attempts by the department to make contact, according to Lions reporter Justin Rogers. Police were initially contacted on March 7 regarding an alleged domestic incident involving the former Pittsburgh Steelers starter, and the victim's name is still being withheld.

The Sherriff's Office asked the public Wednesday for assistance in locating Sutton, noting the NFL veteran may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a plate number of FL-AZ33QB. Police have been unable to find him at his Pinellas County home, and anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 813-247-8200.

"We became aware of the ongoing legal situation involving Cam Sutton this morning," the Lions said in a statement Wednesday. "We will continue to monitor the situation and will not have further comment at this time."

By Thursday afternoon, the team announced that Sutton has been released.

Sutton is just a year removed from signing a three-year, $33 million contract with the Lions. He started all 17 games, logging six pass deflections and one interception, in 2023, helping Detroit advance to the NFC Championship. Prior to that, the Tennessee product spent the first six seasons of his career with the Steelers, totaling eight picks and almost 40 pass breakups in 39 starts.

Sutton was due $12.7 million in 2024, scheduled to start at corner alongside recent trade acquisition Carlton Davis.