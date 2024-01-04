Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Detroit Lions needed to free up some roster space and they did that by releasing former Super Bowl champion Bruce Irvin from the practice squad.

The former first-round pick signed with the Lions back on Nov. 14 in a move that happened because Detroit was in the market for some pass-rushing help. During his time with the team, Irvin didn't play much, but coach Dan Cambell definitely seemed to appreciate Irvin's veteran leadership.

Campbell admitted that releasing Irvin this week wasn't an easy decision.

"That was tough," Campbell said, via the Detroit Free Press. "Bruce, what a pro. I mean he is, he's been a blessing to have him around here. I mean, he just brings a whole different perspective. He's as professional as you get. I mean, just the way he goes about his business, everything about him."

Irvin made his debut with the Lions in a 33-28 win over the Saints in Week 13 where he recorded a sack. In the four weeks after that, Irvin only played in two games and he was used sparingly, which is something he apparently wasn't too thrilled with.

"We talked last week, talked again [Tuesday], had a long talk and so just at this moment, it just couldn't totally commit," Campbell said. "And he's got stuff going on, too, and so it's hard. It's just one of those, at this point, it wasn't going to work out. But he's an absolute stud."

Based on his social media reaction, there doesn't seem to be any hard feelings between Irvin about the release.

The release means that Irvin will now have a chance to sign with a new team.

The 36-year-old has played on six teams over his 12-year career, including three stints with the Seahawks. Irvin was taken with the 15th overall pick by Seattle in the 2012 NFL Draft and he ended up winning a Super Bowl with them during his second year in the league.

The Lions also released defensive linemen Isaiah Buggs. The team had to create some roster space with Alim McNeill and C.J. Gardner-Johnson both expected to be activated from injured reserve this week.