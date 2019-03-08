Lions release guard T.J. Lang, saving nearly $9 million in cap space in 2019
Lang played two seasons with the Lions before being released on Friday
The Detroit Lions cleared some space on their 2019 books on Friday, but they opened up a hole along their offensive line in order to do it. The Lions announced via their official Twitter account that they've released guard T.J. Lang.
General manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia released a statement regarding the move. Per the team's official website:
"We would like to personally thank T.J. Lang for his two seasons with the Lions. He represented everything you could want from a football player and team captain. We all publicly saw him perform on the field at a very high level, but what was seen in the building every day was a player who had great leadership, professionalism and passion for the game of football. It meant a lot for T.J. to play in his home city and we have the utmost respect for him as a man. We wish T.J. and his family all the best in the future."
According to Spotrac, the Lions saved $8.8 million against the 2019 cap by releasing Lang. The Lions signed Lang away from the division rival Packers on a three-year, $28.5 million pact back in 2017. He started 13 games and made the Pro Bowl during his first season with Detroit, but lasted just six games last year due to injuries. He turns 32 years old later this year, but when healthy he is still a very good offensive lineman, so he should have suitors for his services once the free-agent market opens next week.
