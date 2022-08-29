Jarrad Davis' second stint with the Lions did not last nearly as long as his first. The Lions are releasing the former first-round pick, according to NFL Media, as each NFL team continues the process of trimming their rosters from 80 to 53 players by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Davis re-signed with the Lions in March after spending one season with the New York Jets. The 21st overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Davis spent his first four seasons in Detroit before the Lions allowed him to test the open market last offseason. His best season took place in 2018, when he recorded 100 tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble in 16 games. The Lions declined to pick up his fifth-year option ahead of the 2020 season after he tallied 63 tackles, two sacks and three forced fumbles in 11 games during the 2019 campaign.

Davis went from a full-time starter to receiving just four starts in 2020, his final season in Detroit. He made five starts in nine games for the Jets last season while missing time with an injury.

Davis isn't the only notable Lions player who reportedly won't make the 53-man cut. The team is also planning to release "Hard Knocks" star Kalil Pimpleton, an undrafted rookie receiver who is the reigning Mid-American Conference Special Teams Player of the Year. Pimpleton was an All-MAC first-team selection out of Central Michigan as a punt returner and receiver last season.