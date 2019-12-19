Lions respond to rumors that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is interested in buying the team

The Detroit Lions have been owned by the Ford family since 1963, and although there's been some speculation that the team might be for sale in the near future, it doesn't sound like the Fords plan on selling the Lions anytime soon.

Lions team president Rod Wood was asked this week about recent reports that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is looking to purchase the Lions, and although he didn't specifically say that Bezos had approached the team, Wood did confirm that multiple people have inquired about possibly buying the Lions. However, Wood did point out that nothing had ever made it past the discussion stage.

"We've been approached about interest in buying the team, but there's been no serious discussions," Wood said, this week via ESPN.com. "And the Ford family plans to own the team and there's [succession] plans in place."

The Lions have been owned by the Ford family since November 1963 when William Clay Ford purchased the team for just $6 million. After he passed away in 2014, his wife, Martha Firestone Ford, became the controlling owner. Although fans in Detroit have been calling for the 94-year-old to sell the team, Martha Ford and the Lions have been been insistent that a sale won't be happening.

Lions fans created a flag that reads “Sell the Team” with Martha Ford’s face next to it 😂 pic.twitter.com/cHFdK1XDFI — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) December 15, 2019

Under the ownership of the Ford family, the Lions have never made it to the Super Bowl, and they've only played in one NFC title game, which came during the 1991 season. The 28-year drought without playing in a conference championship is tied with the Redskins for the longest in the NFC. The 1991 season is also the last time the Lions won a playoff game, which is the longest any NFC team has gone without a postseason win.

Although Wood mentioned a succession plan was in place for when Martha Ford passes away, he didn't go into details about the plan during his interview this week. If ownership of the team moves on to another family member, Martha Ford has four children -- Sheila Ford Hamp, William Clay Ford Jr., Martha Ford Morse and Elizabeth Ford Kontulis -- and they all serve as vice chairs with Lions, while also sitting on the team's board of directors.

Even if the Lions aren't interested in selling now, that doesn't mean the team won't be sold at some point in the future, and if that happens, it's not crazy to think that Bezos might be involved. Back in November, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that the Amazon founder was highly interested in purchasing an NFL team.

According to La Canfora, not only has Bezos "become close" with several owners, but there are multiple other owners, like Jerry Jones, who would like to see the Amazon founder eventually purchase a team. Bezos actually attended the Super Bowl last season, and he watched the entire thing while sitting in a suite belonging to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.