The Detroit Lions will debut an alternate helmet in 2023, which made its first appearance on Wednesday. After teasing its reveal earlier in the week, the Lions sent out a look at the new lid.

In a feature on the team's official website, the Lions noted that the helmet is designed to celebrate the Lions' 90th season, and indicated that the shell color has never been worn before in the NFL. The blue helmet contains a classic logo that pays tribute to the Club's heritage and has a matte facemask in Lions signature Detroit gray and will only be worn with the team's all-gray alternate uniform. When the helmet will be unveiled during the season has yet to be announced.

The Lions have worn a silver helmet throughout their franchise's history, yet have donned a blue helmet from 1949 through 1955. Detroit also wore a red helmet in 1948, but that was discontinued after one season.

The Lions helmet will be worn with the alternate "wolf grey" uniform for 2023 and with the new alternate uniform going forward. Detroit will have new jerseys for the 2024 season and beyond. Team president Rod Wood confirmed the new jerseys for 2024.

"There will not be new uniforms in 2023," Wood told the Detroit Free Press earlier this year. "I know people get over their skis on that. It takes really two years to really get it going, so Brian and a team have been kind of working with Nike, looking at uniforms that will probably be for 2024. It could be an interesting overhaul of the uniforms."