Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering an injury on Sunday against the New England Patriots. The Lions announced shortly after the injury that he was headed to a local hospital and is being evaluated for a neck injury. He has movement in his extremities, per the Fox broadcast.

The extent of the injury is not yet known. Medics on the field brought out a stabilizing board for Smith before putting him in the ambulance.

During the first quarter, Smith was covering Hunter Henry when he went down, appearing to collapse on the field.

As the medical staff tended to the 24-year-old, the Lions team and a few members of the opposing team gathered around the player.

Before the ambulance drove off the field, two people from the stands joined the medical staff in the ambulance. According to the Fox broadcast, one was Smith's father.

Sunday was Smith's first start in his four year NFL career.