Sam LaPorta was instrumental to the Lions' 42-17 rout of the Broncos on Saturday night. And Detroit fans know the tight end has been instrumental to Dan Campbell's offense all year. But it turns out, after LaPorta's three-touchdown game against Denver, he's also one of the most accomplished rookie tight ends in NFL history.
Not only did the 22-year-old Iowa product become just the eighth rookie tight end in NFL history with three different TD catches in a single game -- and the first since Joseph Fauria, another Lions TE, did it in 2013. But his rookie-year numbers are now on par with some of the best ever recorded at the pro level by first-year players at the position. Here's a look at the top 10 in terms of yards:
|Player
|Team
|Year
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
Mike Ditka
1961
56
|1,076
|12
2021
68
|1,026
|1
Jeremy Shockey
2002
74
|894
|2
1988
81
|869
|6
Charle Young
Eagles
1973
55
|854
|6
Sam LaPorta
Lions
2023
71
|758
|9
|John Mackey
|Colts
|1963
|35
|726
|7
|Evan Engram
|Giants
|2017
|64
|722
|6
|Cameron Cleeland
|Saints
|1998
|54
|684
|6
|Bob Trumpy
|Bengals
|1968
|37
|639
|4
Other rookie TEs, like Patriots great Rob Gronkowski, have logged more TDs (10), but LaPorta is already fast approaching the top five all-time rookie TEs in receiving yardage, and his usage doesn't figure to slow in the final weeks of the 2023 season, with Detroit still in contention for the NFC's No. 1 seed. It's safe to say Motown is satisfied with landing him in the second round this past spring.