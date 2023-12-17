Sam LaPorta was instrumental to the Lions' 42-17 rout of the Broncos on Saturday night. And Detroit fans know the tight end has been instrumental to Dan Campbell's offense all year. But it turns out, after LaPorta's three-touchdown game against Denver, he's also one of the most accomplished rookie tight ends in NFL history.

Not only did the 22-year-old Iowa product become just the eighth rookie tight end in NFL history with three different TD catches in a single game -- and the first since Joseph Fauria, another Lions TE, did it in 2013. But his rookie-year numbers are now on par with some of the best ever recorded at the pro level by first-year players at the position. Here's a look at the top 10 in terms of yards:

Player Team Year Catches Yards TDs Mike Ditka Bears 1961 56 1,076 12 Kyle Pitts Falcons 2021 68 1,026 1 Jeremy Shockey Giants 2002 74 894 2 Keith Jackson Eagles 1988 81 869 6 Charle Young Eagles 1973 55 854 6

Sam LaPorta Lions 2023 71 758 9 John Mackey Colts

1963 35

726 7

Evan Engram Giants 2017 64 722 6 Cameron Cleeland Saints 1998 54 684 6

Bob Trumpy Bengals 1968 37 639 4

Other rookie TEs, like Patriots great Rob Gronkowski, have logged more TDs (10), but LaPorta is already fast approaching the top five all-time rookie TEs in receiving yardage, and his usage doesn't figure to slow in the final weeks of the 2023 season, with Detroit still in contention for the NFC's No. 1 seed. It's safe to say Motown is satisfied with landing him in the second round this past spring.