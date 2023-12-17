sam-laporta-1400-us.jpg

Sam LaPorta was instrumental to the Lions' 42-17 rout of the Broncos on Saturday night. And Detroit fans know the tight end has been instrumental to Dan Campbell's offense all year. But it turns out, after LaPorta's three-touchdown game against Denver, he's also one of the most accomplished rookie tight ends in NFL history.

Not only did the 22-year-old Iowa product become just the eighth rookie tight end in NFL history with three different TD catches in a single game -- and the first since Joseph Fauria, another Lions TE, did it in 2013. But his rookie-year numbers are now on par with some of the best ever recorded at the pro level by first-year players at the position. Here's a look at the top 10 in terms of yards:

PlayerTeamYearCatchesYardsTDs

Mike Ditka

Bears

1961

56

1,07612

Kyle Pitts

Falcons

2021

68

1,0261

Jeremy Shockey

Giants

2002

74

8942

Keith Jackson

Eagles

1988

81

8696

Charle Young

Eagles

1973

55

8546

Sam LaPorta

Lions

2023

71

7589
John MackeyColts
196335
7267
Evan EngramGiants2017647226
Cameron CleelandSaints1998546846
Bob TrumpyBengals1968376394

Other rookie TEs, like Patriots great Rob Gronkowski, have logged more TDs (10), but LaPorta is already fast approaching the top five all-time rookie TEs in receiving yardage, and his usage doesn't figure to slow in the final weeks of the 2023 season, with Detroit still in contention for the NFC's No. 1 seed. It's safe to say Motown is satisfied with landing him in the second round this past spring.