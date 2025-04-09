The Detroit Lions were arguably the NFL's best team in 2024, running roughshod over the league on their way to a 15-2 regular-season record. Injuries eventually got the better of them and they bowed out of the playoffs earlier than expected, but they should still enter this coming season with one of the best rosters in the league -- even after losing both of their coordinators and several key players in free agency.

With the draft now just weeks away, we know which remaining holes on the roster the Lions have to fill. They could definitely use some help for Aidan Hutchinson on the edge. They probably need a starter at guard. They could use some help on the second level of the defense and maybe another wide receiver behind their top two. And they could definitely do with some added depth on both the defensive line and in the secondary, given all the issues they faced last season.

As for what direction they'll ultimately go, well, that's why we're here. Throughout these past couple of weeks, we've been conducting seven-round mock drafts for notable teams around the league, and the Lions are one of those teams. In this case, we're going to run through a full seven-round mock draft using Pro Football Focus' mock draft simulator.

There are a lot of different areas of the roster that we need to hit, so it's going to be quite an interesting exercise. Without further ado, let's kick this off.

Lions' 2025 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: Pick 28

Round 2: Pick 60

Round 3: Pick 102

Round 4: Pick 130

Round 6: Pick 196

Round 6: Pick 228

Round 7: Pick 244

2025 NFL seven-round mock draft: Three trades in Round 1 before Browns and Giants select QBs on Day 2 Chris Trapasso

Lions seven-round mock draft

Round 1, Pick 28 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st The Lions can go in several different directions in Round 1, but the one I liked the best given the way the board fell was filling the hole vacated by Kevin Zeitler along the offensive line. Detroit's identity is based almost entirely around whipping opposing defenses up front, and Booker will help keep that same energy moving forward. Round 2, Pick 60 Carson Schwesinger LB UCLA • Jr • 6'3" / 242 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 68th POSITION RNK 2nd Defense is where the Lions can still use the most help, and Schwesinger's ability to make plays at the second level, especially when coming downhill, would help a lot. Detroit has invested a decent amount of resources into the linebacker position, but with Alex Anzalone in the final year of his contract and not much in the way of depth behind him and Jack Campbell, there's a need to refortify. Round 3, Pick 102 Kyle Williams WR Washington State • Sr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 97th POSITION RNK 13th REC 70 REYDS 1198 YDS/REC 17.1 TDS 14 A No. 3 receiver is perhaps not at the very top of the priority list for this team given how explosive the offense is already, but I really like the fit of Williams here. He has great speed (4.40 in the 40-yard dash) and run-after-catch ability and he knows how to find soft spots in zones as well. He can blend some of the skills of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams together, albeit at a lower level. Round 4, Pick 130 Antwaun Powell-Ryland EDGE Virginia Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 258 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 155th POSITION RNK 24th I wanted to get the Lions some edge help earlier in the draft, but it just didn't fall that way for me in the simulation. Still, APR can really get after the quarterback. He made plays behind the line of scrimmage at a high level in college and can be a designated pass rusher in the pros. Round 6, Pick 196 Simeon Barrow Jr. DL Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'3" / 290 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 306th POSITION RNK 38th Barrow didn't get a ton of snaps for Miami but when he was on the field, he consistently made things happen. He then tested as an extremely high-level athlete at the Canes' Pro Day (9.09 Relative Athletic Score), an encouraging sign. With D.J. Reader getting up there in age, there'll be a need on the interior soon enough. Round 7, Pick 228 Dan Jackson S Georgia • Sr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 311th POSITION RNK 3rd Jackson is a player who just screams Dan Campbell. This guy F-L-I-E-S around looking like he wants to bite some kneecaps. Round 7, Pick 244 Myles Hinton OT Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 323 lbs Projected Team PROSPECT RNK 376th POSITION RNK 27th Hinton can be a developmental tackle prospect for the Lions. He has elite size and is very athletic, but still needs to fine-tune his technique. Given how well Hank Fraley and Co. can coach things up front, perhaps he can become a long-term backup. It doesn't hurt that his father was an All-Pro NFL tackle.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.