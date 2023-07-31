The Detroit Lions have reportedly suffered a blow to their tight end room. Per NFL Media, Shane Zylstra is believed to have suffered a significant knee injury. He's undergoing more tests, but could miss six months according to the report.

Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reported Monday that Zylsta injured his right leg after being hit low by cornerback Khalil Dorsey, and was then taken to the locker room. Last season, Zylstra had a career year with 11 receptions for 60 yards and four touchdowns. He had a monster outing in Week 16 against the Carolina Panthers, when he caught five passes for 26 yards and three touchdowns.

Zylstra went undrafted in 2020 out of Minnesota State, and got his first shot in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings -- who moved him from wide receiver to tight end. However, he didn't make the final roster, and later signed with Detroit's practice squad. In 17 total NFL games played, Zylstra has caught 14 passes for 94 yards and four touchdowns.

Detroit has four other tight ends on roster: Sam LaPorta, Derrick Deese Jr., James Mitchell and Brock Wright. LaPorta was selected out of Iowa with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and could play a significant role in Ben Johnson's offense as they look to replace T.J. Hockenson.