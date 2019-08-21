Lions sign Damon 'Snacks' Harrison to one-year extension worth $11 million
The deal gives Harrison $12 million in guaranteed money over the next two years
Damon "Snacks" Harrison should be eating well over the next couple of years.
The Detroit Lions signed Harrison to a one-year extension worth $11 million on Wednesday. The new deal gives Harrison the guaranteed money he was in search for, delivering $12 million in guaranteed cash over the next two years.
The deal was announced by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday night.
The 30-year-old defensive tackle sat out Detroit's offseason programs as he held out for a new contract. He didn't end up getting one before the start of training camp, and he surprised many by showing up to camp despite no new deal, but the holdout was evidently enough to send a message to the Lions' front office.
While he was already signed through the next two seasons, his previous deal offered no guaranteed cash. Now, that's changed.
Detroit acquired the veteran run-stopper from the Giants during last season. Between the two teams, he played 17 games and recorded 81 combined tackles (including 52 solo tackles and nine tackles for loss) and had 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Harrison's presence made a measurable impact on the team's ability to stop the run in 2018-2019. The Lions defense allowed nearly 140 rushing yards per game before acquiring Harrison, and they allowed just 92.5 yards per game on the ground after the trade.
