Lions sign ex-Patriots pass rusher Trey Flowers to massive $17M per year deal, keep adding ex-Pats
Detroit is inking another former Patriots player to a big deal
The Detroit Lions aren't messing around when it comes to landing former Patriots players on the first day of free agency and, in addition to signing Danny Amendola early in free agency, the Lions have made a massive splash and landed former New England defensive end Trey Flowers, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reports.
It's a big contract too, as Flowers is going to get around $17 million per year, according to La Canfora.
It's interesting to note that the Dolphins were in on Flowers too -- basically two former defensive coordinators with New England were desperate to land a former pass rusher in free agency. We've now seen multiple teams who employ Bill Belichick proteges go out and spend big on players who used to be in New England. The irony, of course, is that the Patriots don't overpay for free agents, so people who do that are sort of going against the Patriot Way. That's another story for another day.
Flowers was clearly the top pass rusher on the market after DeMarcus Lawrence, Jadeveon Clowney and Dee Ford all received the franchise tag. He's young, he's been productive recently and there will always be teams who need a pass rusher.
In fact, Flowers was the top overall free agent on Pete Prisco's top 30 list once the franchise tag game wrapped up.
