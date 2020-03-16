Lions sign free agent offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai to five-year deal, per report
Detroit is bolstering the offensive line with Big V
The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (Big V for short) on a five-year, $50 million deal, according to multiple reports. Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio was first with the news. This is a big contract for the free agent offensive tackle and it came just minutes before reports surfaced that the Denver Broncos have signed former Lions offensive guard/center Graham Glasgow to a four-year, $44 million contract. Detroit hopes this offensive line trade-off will help the offense take a major leap forward in 2020.
Big V is a former fifth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016 out of TCU and was a member of Philly's Super Bowl LII winning squad. According to Caplan, the expectation for the 26-year-old is to play right tackle for Detroit and fill the role of Rick Wagner, who was cut last week. That said, he does have versatility to play both tackle spots. He started at left tackle during the Eagles Super Bowl run and has 13 total starts on the blindside in his career. He also has 11 starts at right tackle under his belt and can even play guard in a pinch.
Vaitai played in all 16 regular season games for the Eagles in 2019, but he saw just three starts as he mostly served as the team's swing tackle. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-6, 315 pounder was the 22nd highest-graded offensive tackle in 2019.
While Vaitai certainly proved to be a starting-caliber tackle during the Eagles Super Bowl run, it will be interesting to see how he fares with the increased workload. He played in 73% of the offensive snaps during that 2017 season, but he has mostly hovered around 30-40% of the snaps for the other years in his career.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Free agency: Early winners, losers
It was not the best day for Bill O'Brien and the Houston Texans
-
Case Keenum, Browns agree to terms
Cleveland has a new backup quarterback for Baker Mayfield
-
Free agency recap: Ryan Tannehill
After a great season with the Titans in 2019, Tannehill will remain in Tennessee for the next...
-
Browns agree to terms with Conklin
One of the top offensive linemen in this free agency class is now off the board
-
49ers draft options at No. 13 overall
San Francisco is now in a position to add an elite wide receiver through the draft
-
2020 Free Agency Tracker
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating...
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, notes and signings across the league
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Rams vs. Cardinals live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Rams vs. Cardinals football game