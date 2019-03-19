Lions sign recipient of NFC Championship Game no-call Tommylee Lewis to contract
Lewis is entering his fourth year in the league
Tommylee Lewis was far from a household name heading into the NFC Championship Game last season, but he was certainly known after. Lewis was the recipient of the now-infamous non-called pass interference from Nickell Robey-Coleman, that may have ultimately cost the Saints a chance at the Super Bowl. Lewis was signed by the Detroit Lions on Tuesday.
Lewis, who can play as a slot receiver, was primarily a returner for the Saints. New Orleans has done a lot to keep its returning special teams unit in place for the foreseeable future, but ultimately decided to move on from Lewis after three seasons.
Lewis caught 20 passes for 252 yards as a receiver, including a pair of touchdowns. He also averaged 9.3 yards per punt return and 22.3 yards per kick return during his tenure with the Saints.
It continues an active offseason for the Lions, who have already signed Danny Amendola, Trey Flowers and Justin Coleman. They're trying to get over hump in the NFC North after a rocky first season for Matt Patricia. While Lewis likely won't be challenging much at wide receiver, the team was 26th in the NFL in punt return average at 6.3.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patriots owner Kraft offered plea deal
If Kraft accepts the offer, the charges of misdemeanor soliciting prostitution will be dro...
-
Report: Cardinals brass meet with Murray
As rumors swirl, the Cardinals will meet with the player many expect to go No. 1 overall
-
What to know about Daniel Jones
Is Daniel Jones a first-round pick or will he be pushed into the first round because demand...
-
Wilson: 'Great potential' in next deal
The Seahawks signal-caller wants to be the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history
-
What you need to know about Drew Lock
Drew Lock finished his senior season strong -- can he parlay that into finding his way into...
-
Panthers add Bruce Irvin on defense
Irvin is coming off of a year with the Falcons and Raiders