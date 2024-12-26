Teddy Bridgewater is making his return to the NFL. The quarterback is coming out of retirement to join the Detroit Lions, head coach Dan Campbell confirmed on Thursday.

The 32-year-old teased a return earlier this month, not long after leading his alma mater Miami Northwestern to a state title in his first year as a high school football coach and Campbell confirmed that the two have been in contact for a while.

The Lions were the last squad he suited up, playing for them in 2023, and he joins them again as they look to make a playoff run. Campbell had nothing but positive things to say about his returning QB.

"To be able to add somebody back here that's got experience, he's stayed in shape, he's been throwing … it just brings a level of professionalism, veteran presence. Somebody that's great for our team, great for the position," he said. "... This gives us somebody that's played a lot in the NFL."

Jared Goff is Detroit's starter and the quarterback room also includes second-year player Hendon Hooker. Former fifth-rounder Jake Fromm is the Lions' practice squad QB.

Campbell emphasized that this "doesn't mean we're disappointed in Hooker" and "does not mean that Hooker is out."

With the playoffs fast approaching, Campbell felt this was a great opportunity to get someone familiar with the team who has that veteran presence and experience. Bridgewater "brings a certain level of comfort" to the coaches and they have that trust in him, given their previous relationship.

Campbell says he understands what it looks like, with people questioning what this means for Hooker, but said the playoffs are a "different world" and they want to have the depth to be ready for whatever happens.

The Lions have dealt with extensive injuries this year, with 21 players on injured reserve, so it's not surprising that preparing for players potentially being sidelined is on the front of their mind.

Campbell has also seen what can happen with quarterbacks in the playoffs, with teams being left thin at the position. He says this "absolutely" gives them a solid option for the emergency third quarterback and lessens their concerns there.

"If something happens you've got your third ready to roll," he said.

Aside from what he brings to the field, Campbell also said Bridgewater brings a lot as a leader.

"It's great for our team. I think everybody in that locker room respects Teddy and what he stands for, the type of human being he is, but also the type of player," Campbell said. "... When you get guys that you feel like make everybody around them a little bit better, it's hard not to have those guys around, or add them if you can."

Bridgewater appeared in just one game for the Lions last season, but did not record a pass attempt. Bridgewater, a 2014 first-round pick of the Vikings out of Louisville, also played for the Saints, Panthers, Broncos and Dolphins.

On Dec. 17, Bridgewater made the surprise announcement that he was actively pursuing a return to the league.

"We'll see how these next week-and-a-half, two weeks play out. Might be signing with a team or something and then returning back to coach high school football in February. So we'll see."

Just over a week later, his plans are revealed. When he first discussed coming out of retirement, he did note that it doesn't mean he is done coaching.

"We wanted to win a state championship and then coach goes back to the league, see what happens and then come back in February in the offseason and continue coaching high school football. So we'll see how it plays out," Bridgewater said.

Bridgewater's last starting gig came in 2022 as a member of the Dolphins, where he went 0-2 with 683 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions on the year. In his career, Bridgewater has a 33-32 starting record, while throwing for 15,120 yards, 75 touchdowns and 47 interceptions.

The Lions have the second-best odds of winning it all, per Caesars Sportsbook, so Bridgewater has a chance to win a Super Bowl ring and a high school championship within the same year.