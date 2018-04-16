Lions' star DE Ezekiel Ansah will reportedly sign franchise tender this week
Ansah will make approximately $17.1 million this season
New Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia will be able to work with his best defensive player pretty soon. Star defensive lineman Ezekiel Ansah is planning to return from Ghana, sign his franchise tag tender, and report to the Lions' offseason program, which begins on Tuesday.
Ansah will make just over $17.1 million in 2018, making him one of the highest-paid defensive ends in football.
Ansah was drafted with the No. 5 overall pick back in 2013, and has become one of the best pass-rushers in the league. He has racked up 44 sacks during his five NFL seasons, and last year rebounded from a down 2016 to post a 12-sack campaign. Ansah has recorded 235 pressures during his career as well, though his pressure rate has dropped as the Lions have failed to support him with adequate help along the defensive line. He was far more effective when playing next to Ndamukong Suh early in his career.
Patricia previously had an elite pass-rushing talent on his New England defense when he worked with Chandler Jones. It will be interesting to see how he elects to put Ansah's talents to use, and if he can help unlock some more of his capabilities.
-
Longtime Jets C Nick Mangold retires
Mangold was out of football last season and is now officially calling it quits
-
Report: Rodgers frustrated with Packers
The quarterback has said before that Green Bay doesn't consult players about personnel
-
49ers draft board: Impact defenders
Who should the 49ers draft in the first round? We investigate by providing our version of their...
-
Draft Top 100: Featuring JLC's sleepers
Scouting reports on three prospects Jason La Canfora believes are darkhorses to be selected...
-
NFL Mock Draft: RB Barkley falls past 10
Making a pick for every single team in the 2018 NFL Draft
-
Pete Prisco's 2018 Worse-Than Team
Sam Darnold and Saquon Barkley headline a list of players who will likely be drafted far earlier...