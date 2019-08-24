Lions starting linebacker, 2017 first-round pick Jarrad Davis carted off with apparent leg injury

Jarrad Davis was carted off the field during the opening minutes of the Detriot Lions' third preseason game Friday night against the visiting Buffalo Bills. Davis, a starting inside linebacker, appeared to have suffered an injury to his right leg.

Davis suffered the injury on the first defensive possession for the Lions when his teammate Devon Kennard fell on the back of his leg. Davis was helped off the field by trainers, and later helped to the cart off of the bench on the Lions' sideline.

Davis, the 21st overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, recorded 100 tackles and six sacks during the 2018 season. As a rookie, Davis tallied 96 tackles to go with two sacks, one forced fumble, and an interception.

David J. Chao, who goes by "ProFootballDoc" on Twitter, is concerned Davis may have suffered a serious injury.

"Just looking on my cell phone but not good," Chao Tweeted. "Best case is severe high ankle but worry for fracture/dislocation with ligament tear and surgery."

Jahlani Tavai, the 43rd overall pick in this year's draft, is slated to replace Davis in the starting lineup if Davis is forced to miss time. Tavai enjoyed a solid collegiate career at Hawaii, recording 390 tackles (41 for loss) and 16.5 sacks in four years with the Warriors.