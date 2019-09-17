Lions surprisingly release C.J. Anderson, sign former Giants running back Paul Perkins
The Lions cut C.J. Anderson after just two games
The Detroit Lions made a surprising move Tuesday, releasing running back C.J. Anderson and signing running back Paul Perkins to fill his spot on the roster. Perkins was waived by the New York Giants earlier Tuesday and claimed by the Lions, which led to the release of Anderson.
Detroit signed Anderson to be the team's short-yardage back in place of LeGarrette Blount, who the Lions let walk in free agency. Anderson struggled in two regular season games with the Lions, having 16 carries for 43 yards and averaging 2.7 yards per carry. Sunday's performance by Anderson didn't help his case to stay on the Lions, as he finished with five carries for eight yards, with a long run of seven.
Releasing Anderson opens up more opportunities for rookie running back Ty Johnson, who had five carries for 30 yards in the win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Johnson had 13 snaps in the win while Anderson had 12. Anderson was benched as the third-down back for Johnson.
Perkins, a 2016 fifth-round pick of the Giants, had 112 carries for 456 yards (4.1 yards per carry) in his rookie season, adding 15 catches for 162 yards. Perkins struggled the next season in New York, having 41 carries for 90 yards and eight catches for 46 yards. He missed the entire 2018 season with a pectoral injury and was inactive for the Giants first two games.
Perkins was expected to be the Giants No. 3 running back.
