NFL teams have poached the broadcast booth for front-office leadership before. The 2021 offseason may be no exception. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, both the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans are scheduled to interview "Monday Night Football" analyst Louis Riddick for their respective general manager openings. A former personnel executive, Riddick is meeting with the Texans on Wednesday and the Lions on Friday, per Schefter.

Houston has been without an official GM since dismissing coach Bill O'Brien, who had assumed front-office control, in early October. The Lions, meanwhile, just terminated GM Bob Quinn, along with coach Matt Patricia, at the end of November.

Riddick, meanwhile, is among a large list of speculated GM candidates ahead of the 2021 season. As CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora recently noted, the idea of a broadcaster making a successful transition to a GM role is not without recent precedent, with the San Francisco 49ers hiring John Lynch from Fox and the Las Vegas Raiders adding Mike Mayock from NFL Network.

Riddick, 51, has been with ESPN since 2013, although 2020 marked his debut as part of the "Monday Night Football" team. Prior to his broadcasting career, the former NFL safety spent 13 years in personnel departments. Originally a pro scout for Washington from 2001-2004, he served as the team's director of pro personnel from 2005-2007. Riddick is perhaps best known for his subsequent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, for whom he worked as a pro scout (2008), assistant director of pro personnel (2009) and director of pro personnel (2010-2013) during a span that included four playoff appearances by the team.