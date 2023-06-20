The Detroit Lions will debut an alternate helmet in 2023, which will make its first appearance this week. The franchise released a teaser photo for the alternate helmet reveal for June 21, dropping plenty of clues toward what the helmet will potentially look like.

So what hints did the Lions drop for the helmet in the tweet?

Hawaiian blue Ford (the color of the helmet)

Three silver stripes with two blue outlines (Lions primary helmets have three blue stripes with two small silver stripes in the middle)

A license plate that has "ALT HMT" (dropping the alternate helmet reveal)

June 21 on the silver stripe (date of helmet reveal with background in blue and June 21 in silver)

Based on the clues, the Lions alternate helmet for 2023 will be blue with three silver stripes (basically a reverse of their current helmets). The Lions have worn a silver helmet throughout their franchise's history, yet have donned a blue helmet from 1949 through 1955. Detroit also wore a red helmet in 1948, but that was discontinued after one season.

The Lions helmet will be worn with the alternate "wolf grey" uniform for 2023 and with the new alternate uniform going forward. Detroit will have new jerseys for the 2024 season and beyond. Team president Rod Wood confirmed the new jerseys for 2024.

"There will not be new uniforms in 2023," Wood told the Detroit Free Press earlier this year. "I know people get over their skis on that. It takes really two years to really get it going, so Brian and a team have been kind of working with Nike, looking at uniforms that will probably be for 2024. It could be an interesting overhaul of the uniforms."