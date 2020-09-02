Now that the Detroit Lions have locked up left tackle Taylor Decker for the next six seasons, they will reportedly shift their focus to wide receiver Kenny Golladay. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, talks between the two sides have not begun yet, but they could start up soon. The former third-round pick out of Northern Illinois has improved in each of his three seasons in the league and wrapped up 2019 with his first Pro Bowl appearance. He and Marvin Jones have become one of the most-feared dynamic duos out wide, and Matthew Stafford has looked their way early and often.

Despite the Lions' struggles in 2019, Golladay had an absolutely incredible campaign. He recorded the seventh-most receiving yards in the league with 1,190, the third-highest yards per reception average with 18.3 and the most receiving touchdowns with 11. Golladay was one of only three players to record double-digit touchdown catches, and Jones was not far behind with nine.

Golladay is entering the final year of his deal and is set to make a base salary of $2,133,000 in 2020, according to Spotrac. Since the 26-year-old has quickly evolved into one of the premier wide receivers in the NFL, what could his next contract with the Lions look like? Spotrac's market value tool estimates the receiver is worth close to $19 million per year on a four-year deal, comparing his value to other receivers who signed extensions around the same age. If Golladay were to land a deal at that level, it would make him the No. 28 highest-paid player in the NFL and the No. 4 highest-paid receiver.

In 42 career games, Golladay has reeled in 163 catches for 2,730 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has spent his entire career with the Lions and with Jones now 30, you have to imagine Detroit would want to keep him in the fold. While Rapoport says that no extension is imminent at this time, the Lions will indeed be turning their attention to fattening Golladay's wallet soon.