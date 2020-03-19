Lions to sign former Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant on a two-year contract, per report

Yet another top cornerback is reportedly off the board in the early stages of free agency. On Wednesday night, Jordan Schultz of ESPN reported that the Detroit Lions had agreed to sign former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant, who was released this week. The deal is reportedly for two years, worth $21 million and comes with $14 million guaranteed.

Trufant is a former first-round pick of the Falcons (2013) who flew out of the gate, being named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in his first season. He became a Pro Bowl cornerback in 2015 and has remained mostly consistent since, but has battled injuries as of late. He logged 16 starts in 2018 but missed four games in 2019 due to a toe injury, and then broke his forearm in Week 14 -- landing him on injured reserve.

"Desmond has been an integral part of our team's success over the last seven years," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said in a statement. "We owe him a great deal of gratitude for the talent he's provided and the heart and soul he's poured into our organization, on and off the field."

Earlier on Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys were locked in a fight for the 29-year-old defensive back, but it's the Lions who walk away with the prize. With this addition, the Lions can continue to shop cornerback Darius Slay, and feel more comfortable doing so.

Last month, it was reported that Detroit has spoken to "multiple teams" across the league about a potential trade for the Pro Bowl cornerback. The belief among other clubs, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, is that Slay will be traded this offseason. Slay is currently about to enter the final year of the four-year, $48.15 million extension he signed with the Lions back in 2016 and is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021. Of course, whichever team deals for Slay would likely also ink him to a deal that prevents him from hitting the open market anytime soon. That's another hurdle in any potential trade for Slay. Any team that trades for Slay will also likely have to make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL.