Lions to start David Blough at quarterback vs. Bears as injured Jeff Driskel will serve as backup
Detroit is looking to Blough on Thanksgiving
The Detroit Lions are expected to start David Blough at quarterback when they host on the Chicago Bears for their Thanksgiving showdown on Thursday, the team announced. With Matthew Stafford already ruled out with his back injury and Jeff Driskel's hamstring still hindering him, the Lions are forced to look down the depth chart.
While Driskel, who is officially ruled as questionable for Week 13, is not healthy enough to start, the Lions note that he will still serve as the backup. In his three games as the starter for Detroit this season, Driskel has completed 59% of his passes for 685 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions. The Lions are 0-3 in his starts.
As for Blough, he's an undrafted rookie out of Purdue who originally signed on with the Cleveland Browns following the 2019 NFL Draft. He was traded to Detroit in late August and has been with the club throughout the year.
While losing two starting quarterbacks is certainly not a situation that head coach Matt Patricia and company want to be in, they have been preparing for such circumstances to arise as Blough has been taking some first-team reps in practice.
"We've put him in certain situations," Patricia told reporters on Tuesday. "We have different team periods throughout practice normally when we're out there. We'll have competitive periods against offense versus defense, along with our preparation periods that we use each week. We like to take those different kind of chances during the week to mix up some of the huddles, and who is out there and who is not. We do it really at all positions, and certainly, Blough is one of those guys that it's important for us to do that with too."
Blough will get his first ever NFL start against a Chicago Bears defense that has allowed 218.8 passing yards per game this season, ranking ninth best in the league. This news coupled with the already tough matchup for Detroit has quickly caught the attention of the oddsmakers as the the line moved to Bears -5 at the Westgate Superbook within minutes of the news being reported.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Injuries: Julio Jones questionable
News and notes from every team's injury report entering Week 13
-
History of NFL Thanksgiving
A look at the records and traditions in the NFL on the holiday
-
Eagles' Elliott inks five-year extension
Elliott is sticking around in Philly long-term
-
David Johnson addresses dwindling role
What happened to David Johnson?
-
Arena Football League files bankruptcy
The Arena Football League is no more
-
Tom Coughlin addresses Jags struggles
The Jaguars did not expect a season like this
-
Rams vs. Ravens live updates
The Ravens dominated the Rams in primetime on Monday night
-
49ers steamroll Rodgers in blowout win
The 49ers walloped the Packers on Sunday Night Football
-
Jets vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jets vs. Raiders football game