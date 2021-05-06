After just three seasons, the Lions are waiving running back Kerryon Johnson, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Johnson is the odd man out in Detroit after the Lions signed former Packers running back Jamaal Williams while also selecting former Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Knee injuries plagued the 23-year-old Johnson during his first two years in Detroit. Johnson did, however, have some notable moments when healthy. Facing the Patriots on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 3 of his rookie season, Johnson became the first Lions player since 2013 to rush for over 100 yards. Four weeks later, he ran for 158 yards against the Dolphins while becoming the second-youngest player in franchise history (Barry Sanders being the youngest) to rush for over 150 yards in a game. In Week 4 of the 2019 season, Johnson rushed for 125 yards against the eventual Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

While he played in all 16 games in 2020, Johnson set career lows in starts (two), carries (52), yards (181) and touchdowns. He played behind veteran Adrian Peterson and 2020 rookie D'Andre Swift. With Peterson gone, Swift is slated to be the Lions' full-time starting running back for 2021 and beyond.

One team that may be interested in signing Johnson is Miami after the Dolphins passed on selecting one of the top-ranked running backs during the draft. Despite Myles Gaskin's production as a rookie, the Dolphins finished just 22nd in the NFL in rushing last season.