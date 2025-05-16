The Detroit Lions made several trades during the 2025 NFL Draft, but if they had their way, they would've also moved around the board in the first round. Before selecting Ohio State's Tyleik Williams with the No. 28 overall pick, the team attempted to move up for a pass rusher, according to ESPN.

The Lions were widely expected to target a running mate for Pro Bowl defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, whose injury-related absence for much of 2024 left Detroit desperate for sack production. It's unclear which prospect prompted the club's effort to move up from No. 28, but after Penn State's Abdul Carter went third overall to the New York Giants, the following edge rushers came off the board: Mykel Williams (No. 11), Jalon Walker (No. 15), Shemar Stewart (No. 17) and James Pearce Jr. (No. 26).

Pearce Jr.'s selection notably came after the Atlanta Falcons dealt a package of future picks, including a 2026 first-rounder, to leapfrog both the Lions and Baltimore Ravens.

The Lions ultimately passed on other pass rushing prospects, including Boston College's Donovan Ezeiruaku, because Tyleik Williams was the highest-graded player on their board, per ESPN. Detroit didn't address pass rusher until Round 6, when the Lions added Boise State's Ahmed Hassanein.

Their attempted move up suggests the Lions could still be in the market for help at the position, however. Josh Paschal and Marcus Davenport are currently slated as the team's top partners for Hutchinson.