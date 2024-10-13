ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Detroit Lions toyed with the host Dallas Cowboys in a blowout loss that wasn't been close since the first quarter.

However, they clearly haven't forgotten the way their 20-19 Week 17 loss at AT&T Stadium ended last season. Dallas emerged victorious after stopping Detroit's third two-point conversion attempt after penalties for both teams caused multiple re-tries. Detroit was penalized for an ineligible player downfield and illegal touching after referee Brad Allen announced offensive tackle Dan Skipper as eligible instead of the Lions' preferred offensive lineman, Taylor Decker, who caught what initially appeared to be the game-winning two-point conversion toss.

On Sunday, quarterback Jared Goff made sure the officials knew Decker was eligible as the Lions ran a play-action pass from the 2-yard line for their left tackle. Detroit failed to get revenge for that specific play since Dallas linebacker Damone Clark knocked the football away to force an incomplete pass.

The Lions will be able to take plenty of satisfaction away from their Week 6 victory on Sunday, minus Pro Bowl edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson's serious leg injury and failing to get Decker his touchdown.