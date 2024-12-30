The Detroit Lions have the inside track to the top seed in the NFC playoff bracket heading into their Monday Night Football road game against the San Francisco 49ers to wrap up the Week 17 NFL schedule. Detroit is also seeking revenge for last year's 34-31 loss to the 49ers in the NFC title game. The Lions lead the league in points per game (32.9) and will face a San Francisco defense that is No. 21 in points allowed per game (23.3). Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has the shortest odds (-250) of any player to score in the MNF anytime touchdown odds.

Gibbs has scored 15 touchdowns this season, including a rushing touchdown on the road against Chicago last week.

One Lions vs. 49ers anytime touchdown prop we can reveal: The model likes Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (-105) to score in its Monday Night Football anytime touchdown picks. St. Brown has been a scoring machine for the Lions this season, hauling in a team-high 11 touchdown receptions. He also leads the team in receptions (101), targets (124) and receiving yards (1,126), establishing himself as quarterback Jared Goff's favorite weapon.

St. Brown has scored in each of his last two games, and he has scored in 10 of his last 13 games. He has only been held scoreless in one road game this season, so his scoring run should continue on Monday night. His implied odds to score are 52% but the model predicts that he scores in almost 60% of simulations. See more Monday Night Football TD props here.

