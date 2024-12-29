The Detroit Lions (13-2) will visit the San Francisco 49ers (6-9) in an NFC showdown on Monday Night Football to conclude the Week 17 NFL schedule. The Lions are fighting to lock down the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. In Week 16, the Lions blew out the Chicago Bears, 34-17. The Niners are looking to play spoiler since they have been eliminated from playoff contention. Last week, the 49ers fell to the Miami Dolphins, 29-17.

Kickoff from Levi's Stadium in San Francisco is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Detroit is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Lions vs. 49ers odds from SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. Before locking in any Lions vs. 49ers picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Lions vs. 49ers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and NFL betting predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Lions vs. 49ers:

Lions vs. 49ers spread: Detroit -3.5

Lions vs. 49ers over/under: 50.5 points

Lions vs. 49ers money line: Detroit -201, San Francisco +167

DET: Lions are 10-5 against the spread this season

SF: 49ers are 5-10 against the spread this season

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit's offense is ranked second in total yardage (408.6) and passing yardage (264.7). Quarterback Jared Goff is the engineer of this potent unit. Goff is second in passing yards (4,095), fourth in passing touchdowns (33) and eighth in QBR (66.3). The Cal product has thrown for multiple passing touchdowns in four straight games. Last week versus the Bears, Goff went 23-of-32 for 336 yards and three passing touchdowns.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is a dynamic playmaker who can handle the load with David Montgomery (knee) out. The Alabama product is seventh in rushing yards (1,156) and rushing touchdowns (12). In addition, he has added 440 receiving yards.

Why the 49ers can cover

Quarterback Brock Purdy has completed 65% of his throws for 3,487 yards and 17 passing touchdowns this season. Purdy has four games with 300-plus yards, including two in the last three games. In the loss to the Dolphins, the 24-year-old had 313 passing yards and two passing scores.

Tight end George Kittle is a physical blocker and reliable pass-catcher. He leads the team in receptions (68), receiving yards (967), and touchdowns (8). The Iowa product has 18 receptions of 20-plus yards in 2024. The 31-year-old has gone over 100 receiving yards in two of his last three games. In Week 14 over the Bears, Kittle had six catches for a season-high 151 receiving yards.

How to make Lions vs. 49ers picks

The model is leaning Under the total, projecting 50 combined points. It also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50% of simulations.

