The Detroit Lions will try to break precedent when they visit the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. The Lions have lost 13 straight road games against the 49ers, including the playoffs, the longest active losing streak against a single team in the NFL. Detroit is also seeking its first-ever Super Bowl appearance and making its first appearance in a championship game in more than three decades. On the other side, San Francisco is the No. 1 seed, earning the right to host this matchup at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers are also making a record 19th appearance in a championship game and seeking their eighth trip to the Super Bowl.

Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET in Santa Clara. The 49ers are 7.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 51.5 in the latest Lions vs. 49ers odds. Before you make any Lions vs. 49ers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the conference championship round of the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 184-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 38-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lions vs. 49ers and just locked in its picks and NFL playoff predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Lions vs. 49ers:

Lions vs. 49ers spread: 49ers -7.5

Lions vs. 49ers over/under: 51.5 points

Lions vs. 49ers money line: 49ers -353, Lions +278

DET: Lions are 7-2 against the spread in road games

SF: 49ers are 3-6 against the spread in home games



Lions vs. 49ers picks: See picks at SportsLine



Lions vs. 49ers live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Lions can cover

Star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson generated 11.5 sacks during the regular season, most by a Lions player since 2017. In two playoff games, Hutchinson has three sacks, and he has eight in his last four games overall. Hutchinson also impacts the game even when he isn't tackling the quarterback, including the NFL's best mark in pressures (118) this season. He has a staggering 29% pressure rate in two playoff games and 11 consecutive games with at least five pressures.

The Lions are elite against the run. Detroit will need to focus on taking away 49ers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, and the Lions ranked in the top three of the NFL in rushing yards allowed (88.8 per game) and yards per carry allowed (3.7) during the regular season. The Lions were also above-average in both interceptions (16) and third down efficiency allowed (37.1%) this season, and Detroit was in the top eight of the NFL in natural pressure rate (35.2%) against opposing quarterbacks. See which team to pick here.

Why the 49ers can cover

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was selected to the Pro Bowl while leading the NFL in QBR (72.8) and passer rating (113.0). He also set a new NFL record in averaging 9.6 yards per pass attempt during the regular season and led the league in throwing a touchdown pass on 7.0% of attempts. Purdy was in the top five in passing yards (4,280), passing touchdowns (31), and completion rate (69.4%).

Powered by a prolific offense, the 49ers out-scored opponents by more than 10 points per game during the regular season and their offensive efficiency was staggering. That includes league-leading marks in points per drive (2.70), yards per play (6.6), yards per drive (37.8), and red zone efficiency (67.2%). The 49ers also ranked in the top four in points per game (28.9), scoring percentage (45.3% of drives), total yards per game (398.4), first downs (383), third down efficiency (47.5%), rushing yards (140.5 per game), and passing yards (257.9 per game). See which team to pick here.

How to make Lions vs. 49ers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total, with no pass-catcher projected to generate more than 85 receiving yards. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Lions vs. 49ers in the 2024 NFC Championship Game, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lions vs. 49ers spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model that is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception, and find out.