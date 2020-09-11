Who's Playing
Chicago @ Detroit
Last Season Records: Detroit 3-12-1; Chicago 8-8
What to Know
The Detroit Lions haven't won a matchup against the Chicago Bears since Dec. 16 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. They will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 13 at Ford Field to kick off their 2020 seasons. Returning after a rocky 3-12-1 season, Detroit is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Chicago (8-8), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Lions ranked second worst with respect to yards allowed per game last year, where the squad gave up 400.4 on average. To make matters even worse for Detroit, Chicago was fourth best in passing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 17. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lions are a 3-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Detroit and Chicago both have five wins in their last ten games.
- Nov 28, 2019 - Chicago 24 vs. Detroit 20
- Nov 10, 2019 - Chicago 20 vs. Detroit 13
- Nov 22, 2018 - Chicago 23 vs. Detroit 16
- Nov 11, 2018 - Chicago 34 vs. Detroit 22
- Dec 16, 2017 - Detroit 20 vs. Chicago 10
- Nov 19, 2017 - Detroit 27 vs. Chicago 24
- Dec 11, 2016 - Detroit 20 vs. Chicago 17
- Oct 02, 2016 - Chicago 17 vs. Detroit 14
- Jan 03, 2016 - Detroit 24 vs. Chicago 20
- Oct 18, 2015 - Detroit 37 vs. Chicago 34