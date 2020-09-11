Who's Playing

Chicago @ Detroit

Last Season Records: Detroit 3-12-1; Chicago 8-8

What to Know

The Detroit Lions haven't won a matchup against the Chicago Bears since Dec. 16 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. They will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 13 at Ford Field to kick off their 2020 seasons. Returning after a rocky 3-12-1 season, Detroit is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Chicago (8-8), so the team is looking forward to a new start.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Lions ranked second worst with respect to yards allowed per game last year, where the squad gave up 400.4 on average. To make matters even worse for Detroit, Chicago was fourth best in passing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 17. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lions are a 3-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Detroit and Chicago both have five wins in their last ten games.