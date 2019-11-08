Lions vs. Bears odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 10 predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for an NFC North battle as the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions square off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. Chicago is 3-5 overall and 1-3 at home, while Detroit is 3-4-1 overall and 1-2-1 on the road. Detroit is 4-4 against the spread this season and is averaging 391.3 yards per game on offense, the fifth-best mark in the NFL. Chicago, meanwhile, is 2-6 against the spread but is giving up just 18.0 points per game on defense. Chicago is favored by 2.5-points in the latest Bears vs. Lions odds, while the Over-Under is set at 41.5. Before entering any Lions vs. Bears picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model knows Chicago came up short against Philadelphia last week, losing 22-14.

The model knows Chicago came up short against Philadelphia last week, losing 22-14. The Bears got a solid performance out of running back David Montgomery, who rushed for 40 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky's longest connection was to Montgomery for 30 yards in the fourth quarter. Montgomery's sharp afternoon set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Detroit, meanwhile, came within a touchdown against Oakland, but the Lions wound up with a 31-24 loss. Despite Detroit's defeat, the Lions got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who caught four passes for 132 yards and one touchdown, put on a strong showing against the Raiders. Near the top of the highlight reel was Matthew Stafford's 59-yard touchdown pass to Golladay in the second quarter. Stafford ended up with 406 passing yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.

A pair of offensive stats to keep in mind before Sunday's NFC North matchup: Chicago is third worst in the league in passing yards per game, with only 205.4 on average. To make matters even worse for the Bears, the Lions rank second in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, having already thrown 19 this season.

