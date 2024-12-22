The Detroit Lions (12-2) will try to sweep their season series with the Chicago Bears (4-10) when the NFC North rivals meet on Sunday afternoon. Detroit had its 11-game winning streak snapped in a 48-42 loss to Buffalo last week, falling into a tie with Minnesota atop the division standings. Chicago has lost eight consecutive games, wrapping up a two-game road trip with a 30-12 loss to Minnesota last week. The Bears came up just short when they faced the Lions on Thanksgiving, as Detroit escaped with a 23-20 win. David Montgomery (knee) is out for Detroit.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Lions are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Bears vs. Lions odds, while the over/under is 47.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Lions vs. Bears picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Bears vs. Lions spread: Lions -6.5

Bears vs. Lions over/under: 47.5 points

Bears vs. Lions money line: Lions -339, Bears +266

Why the Bears can cover

Chicago has lost eight games in a row, but it put together a strong showing when it traveled to Detroit on Thanksgiving. The Bears were 10-point road underdogs in that game and trailed 16-0 at halftime before staging a rally in the fourth quarter. Rookie quarterback Caleb Williams completed 20 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns in that contest.

Williams has not thrown an interception since the middle of October, putting together eight straight clean performances. Running back D'Andre Swift leads the rushing attack with 821 yards and five touchdowns, while wide receiver DJ Moore has 76 receptions for 758 yards and five scores. The Bears have covered the spread at an 8-1-1 clip in their last 10 home games.

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit had rattled off 11 straight wins prior to last week's narrow loss to Buffalo, with six of its victories during the hot streak coming by double digits. The Lions won three games by 38-plus points, so they are fully capable of blowing Chicago out on Sunday. They are still trying to secure the top seed in the NFC, while Chicago has nothing to play for except pride at this point of the campaign.

Quarterback Jared Goff has 3,759 passing yards and 30 touchdowns this season after throwing five touchdown passes last week. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs has 1,047 rushing yards and 11 scores, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. The Lions are riding a six-game road winning streak and have covered the spread in 14 of their last 20 games.

