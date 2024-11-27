Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (10-1) will host Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears (4-7) in an NFL Week 13 NFC North battle on Thanksgiving on CBS and Paramount+. The Lions are riding a nine-game winning streak entering this 2024 NFL Thanksgiving Day matchup, most recently defeating the Indianapolis Colts, 24-6. Meanwhile, the Bears are fighting to snap a five-game losing skid following last Sunday's 30-27 overtime defeat to the Minnesota Vikings. You can stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is 12:30 p.m. ET. The Lions are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Lions vs. Bears odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 48.5. Detroit is a -588 money line favorite (risk $588 to win $100), while Chicago is a +429 underdog.

Lions vs. Bears date: Thursday, Nov. 28

Lions vs. Bears time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Lions vs. Bears TV channel: CBS

Lions vs. Bears streaming: Paramount+

Week 13 NFL picks for Lions vs. Bears

Before tuning into Thursday's Lions vs. Bears game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 22-8 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 202-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 56-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Lions vs. Bears, the model is backing Detroit to cover the spread. The Bears have a top-10 passing defense and will put a lot of pressure on Amon-Ra St. Brown and a Lions offense that likes to air out the ball -- and could be missing David Montgomery after he exited Week 12 with a shoulder injury. However, the Lions have scored 20-or-more points in all but one game this season and should have an extra boost of confidence since they are 15-3 ATS against NFC North opponents and have won three of their last four matchups against the Bears including twice at Ford Field.

Detroit has also covered the spread in all but two games this season while Chicago has only covered once since Week 6, which could be why the model is backing the Lions in over 50% of simulations.

