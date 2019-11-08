Lions vs. Bears prediction: How to watch, stream NFC North game on CBS, CBS All Access

The Chicago Bears' season has not gone as anticipated. Bringing back one of the top defenses in the NFL was clearly the strength of this Bears team heading into the season, but the offense has been a major disappointment as the team is mired in a four-game losing streak and fallen to last place in the NFC North. The Bears will be looking to salvage their season against a Detroit Lions team that has lost four of five games as their season is also falling by the wayside.

Can the Lions continue the Bears' losing streak Sunday? We'll dive into that, but first, some details on how and when to tune into the game.

How to watch



Date: Sunday, Nov. 10| Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, Ill.)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Preview

The Lions have yet to recover from the "Monday Night Football" officiating debacle that haunted them against the Green Bay Packers a month ago, losing that game and two of their next three since that game, falling to third place in the NFC North. Matthew Stafford is having an excellent season despite the Lions shortcomings, completing 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,499 yards, 19 touchdowns, five interceptions and an 106.0 passer rating. The Lions are 12th in scoring at 25.5 points per game in fifth in yards at 391.2 yards per game, but the offense has been plagued by a running game averaging just 3.7 yards per carry (26th in NFL) and a defense that gives up 424.1 yards per game (31st in NFL) and 6.1 yards per play (27th in NFL).

The Bears are a train wreck, thanks to an offense that just doesn't put up enough points to counter a defense that ranked sixth in points per game (18.0), fourth in yards per play allowed (4.9) and ninth in yards per game allowed (323.6). Chicago's offense averages just 27th in points per game (17.8), 29th in yards (266.8) and 30th in yards per play (4.5). That's not exactly a formula for winning in today's NFL, especially with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky ranking 22nd in completion percentage, last in touchdown percentage, last in yards per attempt and last in yards per completion.

Prediction

This is one of the trickiest games to pick of the weekend, but the Bears are a team that is on the verge of collapsing based on how anemic their offense is. Chicago hasn't put up over 25 points in any game this year except against the 1-7 Redskins. The Bears are 31st in the NFL at 5.4 yards per pass and their run game isn't any better, averaging 3.6 yards per carry (28th in NFL). The Lions are getting a career year from Stafford, but are averaging just 3.7 yards per carry and Kerryon Johnson is out until at least December.

As good as the Bears' defense is, they allow 6.2 yards per pass (eighth in the NFL) and the Lions average 8.1 yards per pass (fourth in NFL). The Lions should challenge the Bears secondary throughout the afternoon, and it's doubtful Mitchell Trubisky will be able to throw for many yards, even against a pass defense that allows 288.4 yards per game (30th in NFL).

Pick: Lions 24, Bears 21