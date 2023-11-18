The Detroit Lions look to continue their run to the top of the NFC as they host NFC North division rival, the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. Detroit (7-2) enters off a last second, 41-38 road win at the Chargers, while Chicago (3-7) defeated Carolina, 16-13 on Thursday night in Week 10. The Lions swept both meetings last season, 31-30 and 41-10. The Lions are 7-2 against the spread, while the Bears are 3-6-1 ATS in 2023.

Why the Bears can cover

Though undrafted rookie free agent quarterback Tyson Bagent went 2-2 in his four starts replacing incumbent Justin Fields due to injury, the Bears offense should benefit this week from having their normal starting QB back in action. Fields is a dynamic runner who rushed for 1,143 yards on 160 carries last year with eight touchdowns, yet only displays a 47-237-1 rushing line thus far in 2023. Though he has displayed aerial chemistry with wide receiver D.J. Moore, Fields' feet should be crucial to Chicago's success on Sunday.

Despite playing in an underachieving offense, Moore has caught 52 passes for 793 yards and five touchdowns. His Week 6 performance of eight receptions for 230 yards and three touchdowns against the Commanders was arguably the best we'll see from any NFL wide receiver this season. Detroit's defense is in the bottom half of the league in passing yards allowed per game (231.6) so the Fields-Moore connection might have some good moments in Week 11's matchup. See which team to pick here.

Why the Lions can cover

Will the Bears have any answer for Detroit's thunder and lightning rushing combination of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs? Though Chicago has been second best against the run this season (76.0 yards per game), shutting down Detroit's rushing attack seems like a tall task. In last week's victory over the Chargers, Montgomery and Gibbs combined for 26 rushes, 193 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, including a 75 yard scoring run by the veteran Montgomery.

Defenses have no answer of late for Detroit's top receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown. He has topped the 100 yard receiving mark in each of the team's last four games, highlighted by an eight reception, 156 yard, one touchdown day against Los Angeles in Week 10. He now has surpassed the century mark in six of the eight games he's played in this season and stands less than 200 yards away from his second consecutive 1,000+ yard season. See which team to pick here.

