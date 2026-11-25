In the first of three Thanksgiving day games, the Detroit Lions play host to the division rival Chicago Bears in one of the biggest games of the NFL season to date.

Detroit enters this game winners of six straight and sitting in first place in the NFC North with an 8-2 record. The Lions sport one of the NFL's most efficient and explosive offenses, and their efense hasn't allowed more than 21 points in a game since all the way back in Week 4. The Lions are dealing with injury issues on that side of the ball, but they've held up surprisingly well. That will be put to the test on Thursday afternoon.

Chicago comes into this game having won five in a row and sporting an 8-2 record that matches that of Detroit, with the Bears sitting in second place in the division by virtue of a tiebreaker. The Bears also have one of the league's best offenses, while the defense has been strengthened by the acquisition of superstar defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, who seems to have transformed the unit up front and allowed everything else to click properly into place. That unit, too, will be tested more than ever here.

Which of these two teams will keep its winning streak alive and lay claim to sole possession of first place in the division? We'll find out soon enough. Before we break down the matchup, here's a look at how you can watch the game.

Where to watch Lions vs. Bears live

Date: Thursday, Nov. 26 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Thursday, Nov. 26 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Ford Field (Detroit)

Ford Field (Detroit) TV: CBS | Streaming: Paramount+

CBS | Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Bears -2.5, O/U 55.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

When the Bears have the ball

Chicago is eighth in total yards and eighth in total points this season, but some of that has to do with volume. The Bears rank a surprising 14th in yards per play, 12th in points per drive and 15th in EPA per play, according to Tru Media. Some of that is due to the fact that Caleb Williams missed several games with a hamstring injury, but even with Williams on the field the Bears' EPA per play mark is only the equivalent of the 10th-best offense in the league.

Chicago is one of the league's most run-oriented offenses, ranking ninth in the share of plays that turn into a rush attempt. But D'Andre Swift is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry and Kyle Monangai, who has been more effective (5.0 per carry) has played in only five games.

The Lions have sported a top run defense this season in allowing only 4.0 yards per carry, but that defense took a couple of massive hits over the last few weeks with the losses of Jack Campbell and Aidan Hutchinson to injury. Still, Detroit held Tampa Bay's running backs to 84 yards on 22 carries last Sunday, when Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell had previously been destroying teams on the ground. The Bears will need Swift and Monangai to find more success if they want to control the game in the fashion they have preferred since Ben Johnson became head coach last year.

Chicago's passing game has been relatively inconsistent this year, as there have been times when Caleb Williams has looked like an elite quarterback and others when he has looked ordinary — sometimes within the same game. (Like the Sunday night showdown against the Buccaneers, for example.) Williams has completed 68.3% of his passes at 7.9 yards per attempt, but he's thrown only 10 touchdown passes against six interceptions.

He's 11th in the NFL in EPA per dropback, according to Tru Media, but he's been highly susceptible against the blitz: he ranks fourth in EPA against four-man rushes but only checks in 19th when opponents rush five or more. Detroit has blitzed at a below-average rate this season (30.3%, per Tru Media), but would be wise to turn up the pressure a bit against a quarterback who has shown that he can be pressured into some bad decisions on occasion if you get defenders into his lap.

Still, the Lions have been highly susceptible to opposing passing attacks, even if they have been improved since the return of Brian Branch and should get another lift as Kerby Joseph rounds into form. The Lions are 27th in EPA per dropback allowed, and they're in the bottom third in opponents' explosive play rate through the air.

Detroit is most vulnerable against opposing tight ends, allowing the league's fifth-highest target share to the position, so this could be a game where the Bears finally get Colston Loveland going in a way that they haven't been able to accomplish as much as they likely wanted to this year. The Lions do limit yards after the catch better than any defense in the NFL, though, allowing only 4.0 YAC per completion, according to Tru Media. That could take away from some of Chicago's success in the screen game and possibly limit the effectiveness of Luther Burden III and — to a lesser extent because he's not as big a part of the offense — Kalif Raymond.

When the Lions have the ball

The Lions are third in the NFL in yards and fifth in points. They're fifth in both yards per play and points per drive, as well as fifth in EPA per play, according to Tru Media. They're second in EPA per pass attempt and third in EPA per rush attempt. They're third in passing success rate, first in rushing success rate and third in overall success rate. They are, in other words, a top-five offense by almost any measurement, and they can beat you with both the pass and the run.

Jared Goff is having a marvelous season, completing 67.8% of his passes at an average of 8.2 yards per attempt with 20 touchdown passes against six interceptions. He's third in the league behind only Brock Purdy and Joe Burrow in EPA per dropback, third behind only Purdy and Burrow in success rate and fourth behind only Purdy, Burrow and Patrick Mahomes in passer rating. His 8.2 yards-per-attempt average is the second-best of his tenure in Detroit, as are the 52.3% success rate and 107.7 passer rating.

He's of course blessed with one of the best skill-position corps in the league: Amon-Ra St. Brown is a picture of consistency; Jameson Williams is one of the most explosive threats in football; Sam LaPorta is a strong option and tight end; and Jahmyr Gibbs is the best running back in the NFL, leading the league in rushes, rushing yards, first downs, yards from scrimmage and total touchdowns.

St. Brown often gets pigeonholed as a slot guy, but in reality he plays more outside (59.2% of snaps) than he does inside (39.8%), according to Tru Media, and he's equally capable of dominating defenses from either spot. He's Goff's first read more often than not because he runs a lot of short-area routes and the Lions like to get the ball out fairly quickly in their straight dropback game, where St. Brown is often the target.

Williams is the guy the Lions turn toward when they're looking to test defenses in the intermediate and deep areas of the field. His 12.36-yard average route depth is fourth among 199 players who have run 100 or more routes this season, according to Tru Media, and he's generated an explosive gain (16-plus yards) on 26.3% of his targets, which ranks 17th among that same group of players. He and LaPorta are generally going to eat into each other's target shares in any given week, while St. Brown remains the more consistent top target.

The Bears' secondary is beatable, as Chicago ranks 22nd in net yards allowed per attempt, according to Pro-Football-Reference. Jaylon Johnson is not the same player he once was, Tyrique Stevenson is inconsistent, Kyler Gordon has barely played and Malik Muhammad has the ups and downs of a fourth-round rookie. If the Lions give Goff time to throw, he could feast on this group all afternoon.

That's where Chicago's improved defensive line comes in. Since acquiring Jeffery Simmons, the Bears rank seventh in the league in EPA per dropback, per Tru Media, in large part because they have recorded a sack on 10.7% of opponent dropbacks. Prior to acquiring Simmons, Chicago's sack rate was 8.9%. That figure still ranked third in the league through seven weeks, but it's been much improved since the Bears dropped Simmons into the middle of the defensive line.

Detroit is pretty strong up front, allowing pressure on only 32.3% of dropbacks, which ranks sixth in the NFL. The sack rate is a bit worse than that because Goff isn't the world's most mobile quarterback, but he's generally given adequate time to throw.

The Lions' run game is diverse, efficient and explosive. Gibbs is seventh in the NFL in yards per carry, fifth in the share of runs that gain five or more yards and second in explosive run rate, according to Tru Media. The Lions utilize him on plenty of inside runs, but he is obviously at his most dangerous when they get him on the perimeter and he can scoot past opposing defenders.

is seventh in the NFL in yards per carry, fifth in the share of runs that gain five or more yards and second in explosive run rate, according to Tru Media. The Lions utilize him on plenty of inside runs, but he is obviously at his most dangerous when they get him on the perimeter and he can scoot past opposing defenders. The Bears have allowed 4.7 yards per rush since acquiring Simmons, but that number is 5.9 per rush on attempts off tackle or off end, per Tru Media. Simmons plays inside, and the Bears can be tested on the perimeter.

Prediction

These are two incredibly evenly matched teams, but it seems like Detroit has more matchup advantages offensively against Chicago's improved defense than the Bears do against the Lions' own improved unit. With Detroit also getting the benefit of home-field advantage, we're rolling with the Lions to win a close one as a home underdog. Pick: Lions 31, Bears 30