Lions vs. Bills odds, predictions: 2019 Preseason Week 3 NFL picks from expert on 63-46 roll

On Friday night, the Bills meet the Lions at 8 p.m. ET at Detroit's Ford Field in the third NFL preseason game for both teams. The Bills are already impressed by rookie defensive end Ed Oliver, who more than held his own against first-team All-Pro Colts guard Quenton Nelson in his debut two weeks ago. Buffalo hopes the first round pick from Houston will bolster a pass rush that ranked 26th in the NFL in 2018. Detroit hopes to finally see quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field, as he has missed the first two exhibition games, but is healthy despite suffering a back injury last season. Handicappers list Buffalo as a 2.5-point favorite, with the over-under for total points set at 41.5 in the latest Bills vs. Lions odds. Before making any Bills vs. Lions picks or NFL predictions, you need to see what SportsLine's Mike Tierney has to say.

Tierney knows that Bills coach Sean McDermott might already be feeling a bit of heat, as he has made winning a priority during a 2-0 preseason start. McDermott played starters for at least two series in a 24-16 victory against the Colts and a 27-14 win over the Panthers. This is clearly the spot where quarterback Josh Allen will get plenty of playing time against a Lions team that ranked 17th in total defense. Allen has looked good so far in spot duty, throwing for 66 yards and leading a touchdown drive against the Colts and going 9-for-11 for 102 yards against the Panthers.

What McDermott wants to see immediately is more production from wide receiver Zay Jones, who has yet to produce at the level a second-round pick should through two seasons. Jones looked good against the Colts, catching two passes for 31 yards. Buffalo has helped Jones' cause by adding free-agent veterans Cole Beasley and John Brown in the offseason.

But just because Buffalo is undefeated this preseason doesn't mean it will cover the Bills vs. Lions spread on Friday.

That's because the Lions' offense took a strong step forward with 23 points last week against the Texans, and backup quarterback David Fales looked effective, going 12-for-19 for 226 yards and a touchdown. Fales and the Lions distributed the ball well, too, with Andy Jones, Brandon Powell and Travis Fulgham all recording over 50 receiving yards. In all, 15 Lions caught passes against the Texans and averaged 14.8 yards per reception.

The veteran running back duo of Kerryon Johnson and C.J. Anderson should also see more action against the Bills, but keep an eye on reserve Mark Thompson, who had five carries for 25 yards and a score against the Texans.

