Lions vs. Bills odds, predictions: 2019 Preseason Week 3 NFL picks from proven expert on 63-46 roll

Week 3 of the NFL preseason will feature teams rolling out starters on both sides of the ball for much of the first half. That will be the case Friday night when the Bills meet the Lions at 8 p.m. ET at Detroit's Ford Field in the third NFL exhibition game for both teams. Buffalo fans have to be pleased to see production from running back LeSean McCoy during last week's 27-14 loss to the Panthers, and hope to see more from both Shady and quarterback Josh Allen this week. Detroit fans are itching to see quarterback Matthew Stafford for the first time, as the 11-year veteran hasn't seen the business side of the field during the Lions' first two preseason games. Detroit insists Stafford is 100 percent healthy despite a lingering back injury last season.

Tierney knows this is Allen's time to shine in Buffalo, and Friday's game against the Lions should be be the first of what could be a season-long coming-out party. Allen has shown glimpses of the talent Buffalo coaches have been dreaming about since drafting him in the first round out of Wyoming in 2018. He threw for 66 yards in the preseason opener against the Colts and was 9-for-11 for 102 yards against the Panthers last week.

Allen is the keystone of coach Sean McDermott's makeover, but the Bills need someone other than their quarterback to lead them in rushing. Drafting Devin Singletary to go with veterans McCoy, T.J. Yeldon and Frank Gore was a step in that direction. Buffalo's problem hasn't been defense, as the top-five unit has looked deep during the team's two exhibition wins. Will the Bills look like Super Bowl contenders Friday night against the Lions? Probably not, but Buffalo will look improved on both sides of the ball.

But just because Buffalo is undefeated this preseason doesn't mean it will cover the Bills vs. Lions spread on Friday.

That's because the Lions' offense took a strong step forward with 23 points last week against the Texans, and backup quarterback David Fales looked effective, going 12-for-19 for 226 yards and a touchdown. Fales and the Lions distributed the ball well, too, with Andy Jones, Brandon Powell and Travis Fulgham all recording over 50 receiving yards. In all, 15 Lions caught passes against the Texans and averaged 14.8 yards per reception.

The veteran running back duo of Kerryon Johnson and C.J. Anderson should also see more action against the Bills, but keep an eye on reserve Mark Thompson, who had five carries for 25 yards and a score against the Texans.

