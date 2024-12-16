Lions vs. Bills score, takeaways: Josh Allen leads Buffalo to high-scoring win in possible Super Bowl preview

Bills win shootout
The Bills hang on for a 48-42 win after recovering the Lions' onside kick with 12 seconds left. An exciting game in what could be a Super Bowl preview two months from now. Allen and Goff combined for nine touchdowns.
In a game that was billed as a possible Super Bowl preview, the Buffalo Bills led from start to finish while receiving another MVP-caliber effort from quarterback Josh Allen. Allen tallied 430 yards and four total touchdowns in leading Buffalo to a 48-42 win in Motown.
Allen ran for two touchdowns in the first half as the Lions scored touchdowns on each of their first three possessions. Ahead 21-14 at halftime, the Bills offense continued to roll in the second half as the visiting team took a 38-21 lead early in the fourth quarter. But the Lions never quit, as Jared Goff led a late touchdown drive that briefly gave Detroit a glimmer of hope. That hope, however, was quickly extinguished after Buffalo recovered the ensuing onside kick.
Allen was the star, but he was aided all day by running backs James Cook, Ray Davis and Ty Johnson, who combined to amass a whopping 285 yards and three touchdowns. For the Lions, Goff led offense on six scoring drives during the game's final three quarters. Goff threw for 494 yards and five touchdowns, but he received little help from a running game that gained just 48 yards that included just seven yards in the second half.
Here's a closer look at how the Bills beat the Lions
Buffalo, the 26th-ranked third-down offense entering the game, went 5 of 10 on third down on Sunday against a Lions defense that entered the game as the NFL's top-ranked unit on third-down. Buffalo also came up clutch on a fourth down when Allen hit Johnson for a 31-yard gain that helped stretch the Bills' lead to 21-7 midway through the second quarter.
Speaking of Johnson, the former Lion caught four passes for 95 yards in the first half and finished the game with 114 yards on five grabs. Johnson became the first running back in six years to have three catches of over 20 yards in a single game.
Johnson's backfield mate, Cooks, rumbled for 105 yards and two touchdowns that included his 41-yard jaunt early in the second half that extended Buffalo's lead to 28-14. Davis, who was leaned on earlier in the year with injuries that hit Buffalo's backfield, scored the Bills' final touchdown on a 5-yard grab early in the fourth quarter.
Defensively, the Bills' defense struggled to stop Goff, which was expected as Buffalo was playing without both starting safeties. But Buffalo's defense did a good job early forcing punts and helping build early leads of 14-0 and 21-7. The unit also came up with one of the game's biggest plays (more on that later).
Like the Bills, the Lions also played with a short-handed defense that lost cornerback Khalil Dorsey (who was hospitalized after sustaining what appears to be a severe leg injury during the first half) and defensive lineman Alim McNeill during the game. That being said, the Lions defense needed to do a better job containing Allen, who at times looked like a combination of Dan Marino and the Tecmo Bowl version of Bo Jackson. Detroit's biggest issue, though, was its inability to prevent big plays, which was an issue throughout the game.
Offensively, the Lions were one-dimensional for most of the game after they were unable to get their running game off to a fast start. Part of the reason for that issue was David Montgomery dealing with a knee injury that limited his effectiveness.
Detroit also had some self-inflicted wounds. As great as he was with 193 yards and a touchdown on 14 catches, Amon-Ra St. Brown failed to come down with a catch on third down late in the first half after Bills kicker Tyler Bass had missed a 24-yard field goal attempt. That drive ended with Jake Bates missing a 52-yard field goal attempt as the Lions were unable to further trim their deficit before halftime.
Head coach Dan Campbell's decision to attempt an onside kick with 12 minutes left and his team trailing by 10 points was a head-scratcher. The decision instantly backfired when the onside kick was scooped up and returned 38 yards by Mack Hollins. Davis scored one play later as Buffalo went back up by 17 points.
Campbell's onside kick decision was a turning point, but a bigger one occurred earlier in the second half when St. Brown fumbled after he initially caught an 18-yard pass (the ball was jarred out by cornerback Christian Benford and recovered by linebacker Matt Milano).
Instead of having a first down near midfield, the Lions gave the ball back to the Bills, who quickly made the pay after Allen hit Khalil Shakir for a short touchdown pass that increased Buffalo's lead to 35-14 late in the third quarter.
Detroit responded with touchdowns on its next four drives (including a nifty 66-yard touchdown by St. Brown on a third-and-long play), but it wasn't able make up the deficit.
As good as Allen was, the game's signature play was courtesy of Cook, whose long touchdown run included two nifty cutbacks and a broken tackle attempt after a defender yanked his hair.
The Bills will return home to face the Patriots, who fell to 3-11 on Sunday after falling to the Arizona Cardinals. The Lions will begin a two-game road trip that will starts with next Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.
The Bills hang on for a 48-42 win after recovering the Lions' onside kick with 12 seconds left. An exciting game in what could be a Super Bowl preview two months from now. Allen and Goff combined for nine touchdowns.
Tyler Bass is now 2-3 on FG's today, extending Buffalo's lead to 3 points with 2:03 left. A 23-yard completion to Knox and a 21-yard run by Allen set up the score.
Allen threw a sick chest pass to Kincaid, but a holding call wiped it out. Either way, the Bills are on the verge of scoring again and further extending their lead.
Gibbs' second effort trims Lions deficit to 10 points midway through the third quarter. The Lions will kick the ball off this time after unsuccessfully attempted on onside kick minutes ago.
Mack Hollins returned the Lions' early onside kick attempt 37 yards, which set up Allen's short TD pass to Ray Davis. It's 45-28 Bills with 11:51 left. Allen has four total touchdowns and 373 yards in total offense.
Goff hits Jahmyr Gibbs for a 10-yard score, as the Lions are down 10 with just over 12 minutes left. Goff is up to 348 yards, but the Lions have rushed for just 3 yards this half.
Tyler Bass bounces back from his earlier miss by hitting a 50-yard FG to open the fourth quarter. Allen has strengthened his MVP case today.
The third quarter ends with Allen hitting Dalton Kincaid downfield for 29 yards as the Bills once again have the ball in Lions territory. Bills are now 4 of 7 on third down today.
Facing a third-and-17, St. Brown scores on an incredible play that saw him break several tackles before racing to pay dirt. It's 35-21 Bills with 1:41 left in the third.
Lions defense needs to step up, though, but that's going to be tough with DL Alim McNeil out for the rest of this game with a knee injury.
Buffalo turns the TO into a TD after Allen flips a short TD pass to Khalil Shakir. Allen up to 292 yards passing with 1 TD passing and 2 more rushing. James Cook now up to 100 yards and 2 TD's on just 11 carries.
Total domination so far by Buffalo.
It's been a tough game for St. Brown, who just fumbled the ball in Detroit territory late in the third quarter. The TO occurred after Goff had completed three straight passes to David Montgomery.
Josh Allen picks up a pair of first downs with his legs on Bills' second drive of the half. He's only run for 36 yards, but Allen has made those yards count with two TD runs and these first downs.
Lions DB Khalil Dorsey is being hospitalized for a severe ankle injury, per CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson.
Goff sacked on third down as Detroit is now 2 and 7 on third downs today. The lack of a running game for the Lions has loomed large so far in this game. Lions have run for just 44 yards on 13 carries. Montgomery is trying to play through a knee injury.
James Cook caps off the first drive of the second half with a 41-yard TD run, extending Buffalo's lead to 28-14. Cook made two greats cuts before breaking a tackle-attempt after his hair was pulled.
Score: 21-14 Bills
First downs: Bills 15-11
Third down: Bills 2-4, Lions 2-6
Fourth down: Both teams 1-1
TOP: Bills 16:04
Total yards: Bills 325-189
Allen: Allen: 14-19, 254 yards, 2 TD runs
Goff: 12-20, 161 yards, 2 TD's
Bills: 71 yards and 3 TD's on 15 carries
Lions: 41 yards on 11 carries
St. Brown: 77 yards on 6 catches
Johnson: 95 yards on 4 catches
Bates misses a 52-yard FG after St. Brown unable to catch Goff's third down pass. St. Brown had beaten Taron Johnson, but it wasn't a perfect pass from Goff.
Tyler Bass missed a 24-yard FG as the Bills get no points after having a first-and-goal at the 3. Lions have a chance to tie the score before intermission.
Lions CB Khalil Dorsey is getting carted off after getting hit in the knees. Without speculating too much it does appear to be a serious injury. The injury occurred on an incompletion from Allen to Mack Hollins on third and goal late in the first half.
Josh Allen winds up and hits rookie WR Keon Coleman for 64 yards just before the 2-minute warning. Bills looking to add to their 21-14 lead.
The Lions have had no answer so far for Allen, who has thrown fro 225 yards on 10 of 12 passing in addition to his 2 TD runs.
Goff rolls out and hits a wide open Dan Skipper (yes, the Lions' offensive lineman) as the Lions respond with a TD of their own. It's 21-14 Bills with 3:01 left until halftime. Detroit got a big play on that drive moments earlier by Goff, who got out of danger in the pocket before getting outside and scrambling for 10 yards.
Goff hits St. Brown on fourth-and-4 as the Lions are closing in on the red zone with under 5 minutes left in the first half. That's the Lions' 141st fourth down attempt since 2021, the most in the NFL.
Lions RB David Montgomery is getting his right knee evaluated on the sideline, per CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson.
Buffalo's offense is putting on a clinic. Cook goes in untouched as Buffalo is now ahead 28-7 midway through the second. The Bills have scored touchdowns on each of their first three drives.
Allen is 9 of 11 for 161 yards with only one completion so far to a receiver (Khalil Shakir with 1 catch for 10 yards). He's being aided by a ground game that has amassed 70 yards and 3 touchdowns on 14 carries (Allen has run for two scores).
Johnson just made his third catch today of over 20 yards. This one comes on a fourth-and-2 play as the Bills are on the verge of adding to their 14-7 lead. Johnson is up to 95 yards on 4 catches.
Lions answer after Tim Patrick leaps into the end zone for a score early in the second quarter. That's three touchdowns over the past two weeks for Patrick, who was claimed off of waivers by the Lions after the Broncos waived him this summer.
Chants of "M-V-P" for Goff after that play.
The Lions ended the quarter with a 24-yard completion from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown, as the Lions are in position to score their first points of the game.
Josh Allen scores his second TD as the Bills extend their lead to 14-0. James Cook was the star on that drive with a 28-yard catch and 13-yard run.
Allen is having a ton of success throwing to RB's downfield today. He hit Ty Johnson for two big gains on Buffalo's first drive. On the start of the Bills' second drive, Allen rolled out before hitting James Cook for 28 yards as the Bills are already in Lions Territory.
Bills DL Ed Oliver sacked Jared Goff on third down after the Lions had picked up their first first down of the game on a completion to Tim Patrick. But two sacks on Goff short-circuited the drive. Detroit has gotten nothing going on the ground; Montgomery with 1 yard on 2 carries so far.
On third down, Allen buys a ton of time before hitting Johnson again downfield. The play sets up Allen's 10th TD run of the year. Allen has now tied HOF RB Lenny Moore for 50th all-time in career rushing TD's.
Bills 1 of 1 on third down so far.