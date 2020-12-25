Who's Playing

Tampa Bay @ Detroit

Current Records: Tampa Bay 9-5; Detroit 5-9

What to Know

The Detroit Lions need to shore up a defense that is allowing 31.07 points per game before their contest on Saturday. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field. Detroit is out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.

This past Sunday, the Lions got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Tennessee Titans an easy 46-25 victory. Detroit's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Marvin Jones, who caught ten passes for one TD and 112 yards, and RB D'Andre Swift, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday, but they still walked away with a 31-27 win. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 17 to nothing deficit. Tampa Bay can attribute much of their success to QB Tom Brady, who passed for two TDs and 390 yards on 45 attempts, and RB Leonard Fournette, who punched in two rushing touchdowns. Brady ended up with a passer rating of 156.40.

Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 3-6 ATS when expected to lose.

The Lions are now 5-9 while the Buccaneers sit at a mirror-image 9-5. Tampa Bay is 5-3 after wins this year, and Detroit is 4-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buccaneers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Detroit and Tampa Bay both have one win in their last two games.