Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Lions vs. Buccaneers live updates: Score, analysis, stats, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'

It's an NFC showdown for the first game of the 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader

By
1 min read

The battle for supremacy in the NFC may be settled Monday night, as the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers represent a clash of two conference heavyweights. The Buccaneers boast the conference's best record at 5-1 while the Lions sit at 4-2, as both need a win to solidify their conference position.

Tampa Bay leads the NFC North by two games in the loss column over the Carolina Panthers, but a win keeps the Buccaneers as the No. 1 seed in the NFC through seven weeks. The Buccaneers will have Mike Evans (hamstring) back for the Monday night showdown, along with Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) as both were not on the inactive report.

The Lions need a win to keep pace with the Green Bay Packers in the NFC North, as Green Bay (4-1-1) leads the division by one game in the loss column. A loss would put Detroit in a tie for first place in the division, as the Chicago Bears won on Sunday.

Detroit will be without all four starters in the secondary in this one, as Brian Branch is serving a one-game suspension while Terrion Arnold (shoulder) and Kerby Joseph (knee) were ruled out for this game. D.J. Reed is also on injured reserve. Amik Robertson and Rock Ya-Sin are expected to start at cornerback, while Thomas Harper, Loren Strickland and Erick Hallett are expected to rotate at safety. If Evans and Egbuka are both able to play, the Buccaneers have a mismatch to exploit in the matchup of these NFC powers.

Will the Lions overcome their secondary issues and get a win at home? Can the Buccaneers hold onto the No. 1 seed in the NFC? All the analysis can be found in the live blog below!

Where to watch Lions vs. Buccaneers live

  • Date: Monday, Oct. 20 | Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Location: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Lions -6; O/U 54.5 (via DraftKings)

Bet Lions vs. Buccaneers on DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users who win a $5 wager get $300 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Updates
(5)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

All this MVP talk for Baker Mayfield...what about Jared Goff?

Goff leads NFL with 14 pass TD entering Week 7

  • 2nd-highest comp pct (75.9%) through 6 team games in NFL history (min. 100 attempts)
  • 2+ pass TD in 8 of last 9 home games
Jeff Kerr
October 20, 2025, 10:49 PM
Oct. 20, 2025, 6:49 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Lions are essentially unbeatable at home this season

Here's Detroit's numbers at home this year:

2-0, 43.0 PPG at home this season -- 2-2, 26.3 on road (hence why the Lions are favored)

  • 2nd-most PPG in 2-game home span by DET since 2000 (excludes overlapping streaks)
  • Have not lost home game by multiple possessions since Week 8, 2021 vs PHI (44-6)
  • Seeking to win 3 straight home games by 24+ pts for 1st time since 1952 (4 straight)
Jeff Kerr
October 20, 2025, 10:35 PM
Oct. 20, 2025, 6:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Buccaneers are winning the turnover battle

The Buccaneers have 0 giveaways in their wins this season. They have 6 takeaways in their 5 wins. They are tied with the Chiefs for the fewest giveaways in the NFL (2). Both their giveaways were in a Week 4  loss to the Eagles. 

Simply put, if the Bucs don't turn the ball over they win. 

Jeff Kerr
October 20, 2025, 10:21 PM
Oct. 20, 2025, 6:21 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Buccaneers inactives: Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka active

Jeff Kerr
October 20, 2025, 9:42 PM
Oct. 20, 2025, 5:42 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Lions inactives: Detroit down all four starters in secondary; Alim McNeill active

Jeff Kerr
October 20, 2025, 9:41 PM
Oct. 20, 2025, 5:41 pm EDT
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:59

    NFL Trades That Should Happen: Breece Hall To Texans

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Texans Boast Best Scoring Defense In NFL

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    Texans Offense Comes Alive In Last 2 Games

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Sam Darnold Has Seahawks Off To 4-2 Start To Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Week 7 MNF: Lions Offense Looks to Bounce Back

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Week 7 MNF: Lions Secondary Banged Up Brian Branch Suspended

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Week 7 MNF: Buccaneers Winning While Injured

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Week 7 MNF: Baker Mayfield Right in MVP Conversation

  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    BREAKING: Bryce Young (Ankle) Out Next Week vs Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    2:35

    Week 7 Highlights: Falcons at 49ers

  • Image thumbnail
    2:34

    Postgame Sound: Broncos Stun Giants With 33-Point 4th Qtr Rally

  • Image thumbnail
    2:11

    Booth Recap: Giants at Broncos (10/19)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    On-Field Sound: Bo Nix Sounds Off On Amazing Win

  • Image thumbnail
    2:44

    Week 7 Highlights: Giants at Broncos

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Bo Nix Looked Good, But the Giants Looked Lost

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Bo Nix Finds His Stride In The 4th Quarter Vs The Giants

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    What Level of Concern Should There Be About Jayden Daniels Continued Injuries

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    CeeDee Lamb Shines in Return vs Commanders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Cowboys Rout Commanders as Daniels Exits With Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    New Trend in the NFL? Broncos Score 33 Points in the Final Quarter

See All NFL Videos