Lions vs. Buccaneers odds: 2018 NFL preseason picks from expert who's 9-2 on Bucs games

Week 3 of the NFL preseason is in full effect Friday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Detroit Lions at 8 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers are 3-point home favorites in this nationally televised contest on CBS. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44, down one from the opener. Before you make your Lions vs. Bucs picks, you need to see what R.J. White has to say.

White, one of SportsLine's most proficient NFL prognosticators, cashed big last season in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, tying for 18th out of 2,748 contestants with a 52-29-4 mark against the spread. It was the second time in three years he had gone deep.

He is focused on the 2018 NFL preseason right now and is on a remarkable 9-2 hot streak on his selections involving the Buccaneers. Anyone who has followed his advice is up big.

He has scrutinized Lions vs. Buccaneers from every possible angle and while we can tell you he's leaning over and he has also revealed a strong point-spread pick that he's sharing only over at SportsLine.

White knows the Bucs received an impressive performance from quarterback Jameis Winston on Saturday during Tampa Bay's 30-14 victory over the Titans. He was an efficient 13 for 18 for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

Two budding Tampa Bay stars on offense to keep an eye on are wide receiver Justin Watson and tight end O.J. Howard. While likely Week 1 wideouts DeSean Jackson and Mike Evans combined for 12 receptions, Watson snagged four for 54 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee. The fifth-round Penn rookie looked sharp making his cuts and made a highlight-reel grab for his score. Howard, in his second year in the pros, wasn't even targeted in his first game but caught two balls in the Titans game.

Tampa Bay is playing a Lions squad that lost its first two exhibition games and has struggled to put points on the board. After a preseason-opening loss against the Raiders, Detroit dropped an ugly 30-17 home decision to the Giants. Over their first two contests, they're averaging less than 275 yards on offense, yielding about 4 yards per play.

But just because the Lions have struggled on offense doesn't mean they can't keep it within a field goal. Jake Rudock and running back Kerryon Johnson have shined so far for Detroit. Rudock, the third-year vet out of Michigan, was focused against the Giants, completing 23 of 30 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown.

Johnson was stymied by the Giants for nine yards on four carries, but looked sensational in his debut against the Raiders, rushing for 34 yards and catching four passes in limited action.

White has evaluated all of these circumstances and found a critical stat that determines which side of the spread you should be all over in this one.

So which side of the spread should you back for Lions vs. Buccaneers and which critical stat determines the outcome? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, from the expert who is on an impressive 9-2 Bucs heater, and find out.