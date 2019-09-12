Lions vs. Chargers: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Lions vs. Chargers football game
Who's Playing
Detroit (home) vs. L.A. Chargers (away)
Current Records: Detroit 0-0-1; L.A. Chargers 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Detroit 6-10-0; L.A. Chargers 12-4-0;
What to Know
Detroit will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against the Chargers at 1 p.m. ET. With a combined 959 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.
Last week, Detroit took on Arizona for the first time this year, but the teams will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. Neither the Lions nor Arizona could gain the upper hand, so the two teams had to settle for a tie.
Meanwhile, the Chargers took care of business in their home opener. They managed a 30-24 victory over Indianapolis. Indianapolis can consider this payback for the 22-26 loss they dealt the Chargers the last time the teams encountered one another.
The Lions will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chargers are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Lions.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
L.A. Chargers won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 13, 2015 - L.A. Chargers 33 vs. Detroit 28
