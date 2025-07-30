The NFL preseason will begin on Thursday when the Detroit Lions take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. The Lions are coming off a 15-2 season where they took the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while the Chargers went 11-6 to finish second in the AFC West, but both teams failed to win a postseason game and will be hoping to take another step towards title contention in 2025. Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert are expected to sit, as Goff hasn't played a preseason game since 2022 and Herbert has never thrown a preseason pass in his five-year NFL career.

Why the Lions can win

Roster depth often shines through early in the preseason and with an extra preseason game to play, the back half of the roster will certainly be the focus on Thursday. Lions head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have been lauded for their roster-building in recent years and that could be an advantage with Jim Harbaugh and Joe Horvitz only entering their second season with the Chargers. Campbell and the Lions are 4-2 straight up in the preseason over the last two seasons.

"I thought the Lions would win the NFC last season for the first time in franchise history, but that looks tougher on paper this campaign after Dan Campbell lost both highly respected coordinators, Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, to head coaching jobs," Severance told SportsLine. "I actually think for this game's purposes, that might be a good thing for Lions backers because the better players in theory might need a few more game reps under new coordinators/schemes."

Why the Chargers can win

Underdogs have won the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in each of the last three seasons and a more vanilla approach could generally fit Harbaugh's smash-mouth mentality on offense. The Chargers drafted Omarion Hampton and signed Najee Harris (Harris won't play and a determination is yet to be made on Hampton) with the intent on running the football a lot, and that should begin on Thursday night with or without those backs.

The Chargers could also have the more competitive backup quarterback battle, with veteran Taylor Heinicke, former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance and former five-star prospect DJ Uiagalelei all in the mix. The veteran Heinicke will sit, with Lance confirmed as the starter with Uiagalelei expected to take over at some point in the second half. That desire to put good tape together for those young players when Harbaugh and Horvitz make roster decisions could certainly help give them an edge in a game where general incentive is relatively low. See who to back at SportsLine.

