Lions vs. Chargers score: Hall of Fame game live updates, highlights, where to watch NFL preseason opener

Detroit and Los Angeles open up the 2025 NFL preseason slate

Football is back. Training camps are still in progress around the NFL, but two teams will hit the field on Thursday night to kick off the 2025 preseason: It's the Detroit Lions against the Los Angeles Chargers in Canton, Ohio, for the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game -- the first exhibition action and a bridge to more weekend festivities, including this year's Hall of Fame inductions.

Big names like Jared Goff, Justin Herbert and Jahmyr Gibbs will not suit up for precautionary reasons, but the Hall of Fame Game is still a prime opportunity for rookies and veterans alike, providing 2025's first game-day setting for offseason competitions. Among the notable players set to take the field are former San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance, who now serves as Herbert's backup in Los Angeles; and new Chargers running back Omarion Hampton, a first-round draft pick this spring.

We'll be following Thursday's preseason opener with live updates and analysis right here. In the meantime, here's everything you need to know to tune in for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Chargers and Lions:

Where to watch and stream

  • Date: Thursday, July 31
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Location: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (Canton, Ohio)  
  • TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)
  • Odds: Lions -1.5, O/U 32.5 (via DraftKings)
Veteran safety Tony Jefferson intercepts Kyle Allen 

Lions veteran quarterback Kyle Allen airmailed rookie third-round pick wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa on a short third down to kill what could have been Detroit's scoring drive. The football floated into the awaiting arms of Chargers veteran safety Tony Jefferson for the Lions' third turnover of the night. Los Angeles leads 14-0 at the tail end of the opening quarter.

 
Chargers dive into end zone for quick 14-0 lead 

Two plays after undrafted corner Nikko Reed set Los Angeles up with a first and goal, running back Kimani Vidal plunged into the end zone for two-yard touchdown. The Chargers now lead 14-0 with 5:13 left in the first quarter

 
Chargers rookie CB Nikko Reed undercuts late throw from Kyle Allen for first INT

Reed, an undrafted rookie cornerback out of Oregon, undercut veteran Detroit Lions quarterback Kyle Allen's late throw to the right, and he raced down the sideline for a 60-yard gain all the way down to Lions' six. Great way to make an early impression for Reed. 

 
Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker doinks first field goal attempt of 2025 preseason

Los Angeles kicker Cameron Dicker was cash money last season, making 39 of his 42 field goals -- a figure that includes a 9 for 11 field goal percentage on attempts of 50 yards or deeper. However, his 52-yard attempt Thursday night doinked off the left upright and out for a miss. Dicker is still shaking off the rust ahead of the 2025 season

 
Linebacker Grant Stuard hangs on to the football on second return

Dan Campbell gave Stuard a second chance after an opening drive fumble, and he rewarded his head coach's faith with a 36-yard return out to the Lions' 35. 

 
Chargers fourth down gamble goes for preseason-opening TD

Los Angeles backup quarterback Trey Lance, the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, perfectly executed a play-action bootleg on fourth-and-2 from the Detroit five to hit veteran tight end Will Dissly for a five-yard touchdown. The Chargers capitalize on the Lions' fumbled kickoff and cash in the good field position for a 7-0 lead. 

 
Lions fumble away opening kickoff

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell decided to have some fun on the opening kickoff by deciding to let linebacker Grant Stuard return the opening kickoff. He reached the 27 before fumbling the opening kickoff, which may ensure this return is his last. The Chargers take over on the Lions' 28 for their first drive. 

 
First look at Omarion Hampton in full uniform:

 
Potential Chargers target on the trade market?

The big news outside of this game, but not entirely irrelevant to it, is Terry McLaurin requesting a trade from the Washington Commanders, as ESPN reported. This is almost certainly a leverage play by McLaurin, who said just weeks ago he still hoped to resolve financial differences with Washington. But the Chargers have reason to call Washington: Justin Herbert could still use a proven complement to Ladd McConkey out wide. We've got L.A. as one of the top potential landing spots for the Pro Bowl wide receiver.
