Lions vs. Chargers score: Hall of Fame game live updates, highlights, where to watch NFL preseason opener

Football is back. Training camps are still in progress around the NFL, but two teams will hit the field on Thursday night to kick off the 2025 preseason: It's the Detroit Lions against the Los Angeles Chargers in Canton, Ohio, for the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game -- the first exhibition action and a bridge to more weekend festivities, including this year's Hall of Fame inductions.

Big names like Jared Goff, Justin Herbert and Jahmyr Gibbs will not suit up for precautionary reasons, but the Hall of Fame Game is still a prime opportunity for rookies and veterans alike, providing 2025's first game-day setting for offseason competitions. Among the notable players set to take the field are former San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance, who now serves as Herbert's backup in Los Angeles; and new Chargers running back Omarion Hampton, a first-round draft pick this spring.

We'll be following Thursday's preseason opener with live updates and analysis right here. In the meantime, here's everything you need to know to tune in for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Chargers and Lions:

Where to watch and stream