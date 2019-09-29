Lions vs. Chiefs: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Detroit (home) vs. Kansas City (away)

Current Records: Detroit 2-0-1; Kansas City 3-0-0

What to Know

Kansas City will square off against Detroit at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. Kansas City doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7-point advantage in the spread.

The Chiefs might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They managed a 33-28 win over Baltimore. QB Patrick Mahomes earned his paycheck as he passed for 374 yards and three touchdowns. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 132.

Meanwhile, Detroit won the last time they met up with Philadelphia, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. Last week, Detroit narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Philadelphia 27-24. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (20) and coasted on those for the win.

Their wins bumped Kansas City to 3-0 and Detroit to 2-0-1. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field -- Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $50.00

Odds

The Chiefs are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lions.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Kansas City won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.